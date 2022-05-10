Lady Falcons blank Gilmer, 9-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Flying into the section finals.

The Wahama softball team defeated the Gilmer County Lady Titans 9-0 at home Monday evening in the winners bracket semifinals of the Region IV Section 2 Tournament.

The Lady Falcons (23-2) got the scoring started early in Monday’s ballgame, with Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble hitting back-to-back solo home runs for the first two runs.

After getting two more runs in the second, the White and Red had their highest scoring inning in the fourth, netting three runs.

Wolfe hit another home run to bring home herself, Elissa Hoffman and Bailee Bumgarner.

All the while, the Lady Titans (9-7) struggled to get any offense going.

The home team capped things off with a 2-run sixth inning to take the victory.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 14-2.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Wolfe and Emma Knapp with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Noble, Bumgarner and Mikie Lieving.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Hoffman and Bailey Moore.

Lieving, Wolfe and Bumgarner led in runs with two each.

Wolfe also led in RBIs with five.

Getting the two hits for the Lady Titans were McHenry and Bourn.

Netting the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out 11 in six innings pitched.

Point rolls past Dots, 10-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A couple of big innings, but production throughout.

The Point Pleasant baseball team built a 2-0 lead an inning in and ultimately cruised to a 10-0 mercy-rule decision over visiting Poca in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 opening round matchup in Mason County.

The fourth seeded Big Blacks (9-15) had as many hits as runs and only went scoreless in the bottom of the second, but the hosts countered with a run in the third before erupting for six runs en route to a 9-0 advantage through four complete.

Evan Roach lifted a sacrifice fly to right in the home half of the fifth, allowing Zander Watson to tag up from third and score the game-clinching run.

PPHS outhit the Dots by a 10-2 overall margin, with Poca also committing all three errors in the contest.

Zach Jordan led Point Pleasant with three hits, followed by Roach and Hunter Lilly with two safeties apiece. Haydn Scott, Casey Killingsworth and Johnny Porter also had a hit each in the triumph.

Roach allowed one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings of work while striking out four in the winning decision. Jordan also allowed one hit, two walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.

Miller and LeRose had the lone hits for Poca.

Tusing surrendered nine runs (eight earned), nine hits and two walks over four frames while fanning three in the setback.

PPHS returns to tournament action Tuesday when it travels to top-seeded Sissonville for a 6:30 p.m. start.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama freshman Kalyn Christian (9) takes a swing at a Lady Titans pitch during a softball game against Gilmer County Monday evening in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.11-Wah-Christian.jpg Wahama freshman Kalyn Christian (9) takes a swing at a Lady Titans pitch during a softball game against Gilmer County Monday evening in Hartford, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Haydn Scott (15) connects with a Dot pitch during a baseball game against Poca Monday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.11-PP-Scott.jpg Point Pleasant senior Haydn Scott (15) connects with a Dot pitch during a baseball game against Poca Monday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports