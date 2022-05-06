Wahama nets 6 on LKC softball teams

To the victors go the spoils.

The Wahama softball team had six people named to the 2022 All-Little Kanawha Conference softball team, as voted on by coaches within the league.

The Lady Falcons captured their second straight unbeaten LKC title this fall and landed four selections on the first team, including a pair that came away with the top overall honors.

Junior Mikie Lieving was named the player of the year for a second straight season. WHS skipper Chris Noble was also named coach of the year for a second consecutive spring.

Lieving — a pitcher — was joined on the first time by junior Amber Wolfe at catcher, as well as by Lauren Noble in the infield.

Junior Emma Knapp and freshman Elissa Hoffman were respectively named to the second team as an infielder and as a pitcher.

The 2022 All-LKC Softball team is listed below in its entirety.

2022 All-LKC Softball Team

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Mikie Lieving, Wahama; Ella Smith, St. Marys; Makenna Curran, Doddridge County.

Catchers: Amber Wolfe, Wahama; Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood.

Infielders: Lauren Noble, Wahama, Josilyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County; Taylor McHenry; Emmelee Jarvis, Braxton County; Lacy Mitchell, Roane County.

Outfielders: Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Stevie Starsick, Gilmer County; Zoey Winland, St. Marys; Olivia See, Doddridge County.

Utility: Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County.

Player of the Year:

Mikie Lieving, Wahama.

Coach of the Year:

Chris Noble, Wahama.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Elissa Hoffman, Wahama; Macy Casto, Ravenswood; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County.

Catchers: Jayci Gray, Ritchie County; Katie Young, Roane County.

Infielders: Emma Knapp, Wahama; Kameron Beck, Williamstown; Bayley Frashure, Gilmer County; Breanna Price, St. Marys.

Outfielders: Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood; Jaylynn Robinson, Webster County; Lillie Law, Ritchie County; Ava Johnson, Williamstown.

Utility: Emma Taylor, Gilmer County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rheanna Dehaven, Doddridge County; Brooke Meadows, Ravenswood; Layne Kincaid, St. Marys; Piper Harlen, Roane County; Lacie Wright, Braxton County; Lindsey Keller, Williamstown; Hope Woods, South Harrison; Kaylee Copeland, Wirt County; Chaselyn Jones, Ritchie County; Madison Morton, Clay County; Emily Curtis, Ravenswood; Cali Masters, St. Marys; Kaydence Steele, Roane County; Brooklyn Sargent, Braxton County; Chyanne Martin, Braxton County; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Maggie Siley, Williamstown; Kayleigh Murray, Wirt County; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Karissa Weekly, Ritchie COunty; Makenzie Edwards, Clay County.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

