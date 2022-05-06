Point Pleasant pounds Tornadoes, 14-4

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Sometimes you just realize that baseball is strange game … from day to day.

Roughly 24 hours after suffering a 20-0 setback at Ripley, the Point Pleasant baseball team churned out 15 hits and used three different multi-run innings to claim a 14-4 mercy-rule victory over visiting Southern in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (8-15) found themselves in a quick 2-0 hole after a half-inning of play as Will Wickline doubled home a pair both runs, but the hosts sent nine different batters to the plate in their half of the first — which resulted in four hits and two walks that led to a 5-2 cushion.

PPHS extended its lead out to 7-2 following a pair of bases-loaded groundouts that allowed Evan Roach and Haydn Scott to come plateward.

Kaiden Michael doubled home Gryphon Thomas in the top of the fourth for a 7-3 contest, but Point Pleasant answered with a 7-run outburst in its half of the fourth — making it a 14-3 contest headed into the fifth.

Lincoln Rose scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the fifth, but the Tornadoes (10-4) were never closer the rest of the way as PPHS turned a double-play in the next at-bat to complete the game.

The Big Blacks outhit the guests by a 15-7 overall margin, with SHS committing the lone error in the contest. Southern also stranded six of the 11 runners left on base.

Scott led the hosts with three hits, followed by Roach, Hunter Lilly, Casey Killingsworth and Caleb Hatfield with two safeties each. Brylan Williamson, Zander Watson, Bradey Cunningham and Zack Beckett also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Killingsworth and Hatfield each drove in a team-best three RBIs, while Roach and Williamson knocked in a pair of runs apiece. Roach, Scott, Killingsworth and Cunningham also scored two runs each in the triumph.

Rose paced SHS with two hits and two runs scored. Michael, Wickline, Thomas, Derek Griffith and Tanner Lisle also had a safety apiece in the setback. Wickline drove in a team-high two RBIs as well.

Hatfield was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, six hits and two walks over four innings while striking out six.

Brandon Laudermilt took the loss after surrendering 11 earned runs, 13 hits and two walks over 3.1 frames while fanning three.

Rock Hill doubles up Blue Devils, 4-2

PEDRO, Ohio — And now it becomes a waiting game.

The Gallia Academy baseball team missed a second straight chance to clinch the league title in as many nights Thursday following a 4-2 setback to host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (14-6, 11-3 OVC) built a 2-0 lead in the top of the second Brayden Burris drove in a run and both Zane Loveday and Peyton Owens scored in the frame.

The Redmen, however, answered with a run in their half of the second for a 2-1 contest.

The score remained that way until the home half of the sixth as RHHS erupted for three runs and turned a 1-run deficit into a 4-2 cushion headed into the finale.

GAHS outhit Rock Hill by a 7-4 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. The hosts also stranded six of the 11 runners left on base.

Owens and Dalton Mershon led the Blue Devils with two hits apiece, followed by Loveday, Burris and Conner Roe with a safety each.

Brammer, Stevens, Doolin and Pemberton had a hit apiece for the victors. Pemberton drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Both Gallia Academy and Portsmouth have completed their full regular season schedule of league games and are tied with 11-3 marks in OVC play.

Fairland currently holds the league lead with two losses and has at least two makeup dates to complete within the OVC.

White Falcons shut out Raiders

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team scored a 11-0 victory in five innings at home against the Roane County Raiders Thursday evening.

The White Falcons (19-4) got on the board quickly, getting four runs in the opening inning.

After going scoreless in the second, the White and Red got eight runs in the third inning to put the game into mercy territory.

The scoring started when Trey Ohlinger singled to bring home Ethan Gray and Aaron Henry.

Hayden Lloyd singled to bring home Ohlinger and Chandler McClanahan singled to let Nathan Fields and Bryce Zuspan score.

After an error brought Lloyd home, a sac-fly hit by Henry brought in Eli Rickard.

After that, the home defense held tough, not allowing the Raiders (5-7) to get any runners home.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 10-4.

Leading the White and Red in hitting were Gray, Ohlinger and McClanahan with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Henry, Zuspan, Lloyd and Rickard.

Gray, Henry and Rickard led their team in runs with two each.

Henry also led in RBIs with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Zuspan, who allowed two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out one in two innings pitched.

