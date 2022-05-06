Lady Knights end season at Winfield

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The end of a journey.

The Point Pleasant softball team fell 6-0 at the hands of the Winfield Lady Generals on the road Thursday evening in the second round of the Region IV Section 1 Tournament.

In the first inning, the Lady Knight (15-12) offense started off well, getting their first two batters on base.

However, the next three batters were struck out to end the early offensive push.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Generals (18-5) got a runner home to take an early lead.

In the next two innings, the Black and Red went 3-and-out, not able to get any runners on base.

Not helping things was the performance by the home defense, with the Lady Generals making some good catches from line drives hit by Point Pleasant.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Knights had some good defensive plays as well.

The Green and White extended their lead in the third inning, getting four runs in, including a 2-run homer.

After the Lady Generals put up one more run in the fourth, the Lady Knights got their first hit since the opening inning in the fifth.

Down to their last three outs, the Black and Red couldn’t get runners on, ending their season.

Point head coach James Higginbotham said his team was hitting their stride in the middle of the season, but a couple of key injuries severely hurt them.

“We had to shuffle our lineup around, but it did give the girls a lot of experience,” he said. “It will make us all the better next year.”

In regards to his seniors, Higginbotham said their leadership was invaluable.

“They come to practice everyday and they work hard everyday. You can’t ask more from them,” he said. “It’s a bit unusual for me to have seven seniors, usually I’ll have three or four, but that just gave us more leadership.”

The Lady Knights were outhit 10-3 by their opponents.

Recording a hit for the Black and Red were Tayah Fetty, Kaylee Byus and Haley Bryant.

Leading the Lady Generals in hits was Georgia Moulder with three.

Recording the loss for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed nine hits, six runs and no walks in 3.2 innings pitched.

Lady Falcons burn Lady Devils, 21-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team notched a 21-0 shutout victory in five innings over the Calhoun Lady Devils Thursday evening in the second round of the Region IV Section 2 Tournament.

The Lady Falcons (22-2) started Thursday’s ballgame hot, scoring 10 runs in the opening inning.

Amber Wolfe got things started with a 2-run homer to help bring home Mikie Lieving.

Kalyn Christian hit a sac-fly to help bring in Emma Knapp.

Elissa Hoffman hit a single to bring home Morgan Christian.

Lieving hit a grand slam into left field to bring home herself, Hoffman, Bailey Moore and Bailee Bumgarner.

Knapp capped things off with a single to get Wolfe and Lauren Noble in to score.

In the second inning, the White and Red got nine more runs in.

This was followed by a pair of 1-run innings in the third and fourth.

Meanwhile, the Lady Devils (1-6) struggled to put up any form of offense.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 14-2.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Lieving and Moore with three each.

Behind them with two hits was Hoffman.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Wolfe, Noble, Knapp, Morgan and Kalyn Christian and Bumgarner.

Lieving and Wolfe led in runs with three each while the former also led in RBIs with five.

Getting the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out six in two innings pitched.

Lady Raiders edge out Meigs, 2-1

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley softball team scored a 2-1 home win against the Meigs Lady Marauders in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

After the first 2.5 innings went scoreless in Thursday’s ballgame, the Lady Raiders (6-8, 4-6 TVC Ohio) got on the board with one run in the bottom of the third.

The Silver and Black followed that up with another run in the fourth, with Sophia Gee hitting a double to bring in Brooklyn Jones.

The Lady Marauders weren’t able to respond until the fifth inning, when Hailey Roberts hit a solo home run to cut the home lead in half.

However, the Maroon and Gold were not able to get any further runs home.

The Lady Raiders outhit their opponents 7-4.

Leading the Silver and Black in hits was Grace Hash with two.

Rounding out the River Valley hitting were Jones, Gee, Brooklyn Sizemore, Abbigail Hollanbaugh and Riley Bradley.

Recording a hit for the Lady Marauders were Roberts, Lily Dugan, Jess Workman and Allie Gilkey.

Getting the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Raiders was Hollanbaugh, who allowed four hits, one run and three walks while striking out eight in seven innings pitched.

Notching the loss for Meigs was Roberts, who allowed six hits, two runs and no walks while striking out four in four innings pitched.

Lady Eagles taken down by Warren

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern softball team fell at home 13-1 to the Warren Lady Warriors Thursday evening.

After the first two innings went scoreless, the Lady Warriors (9-5) got four runs in the third.

This started a streak which saw the visitors score at least one run in the next three innings, including a 6-run effort in the sixth.

On the other side, the Lady Eagles (11-7) could only get one runner home.

In the fourth inning, Hope Reed grounded out, but it was enough to bring in Ella Carleton to score.

The Lady Eagles were outhit 10-6 by their opponents.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Juli Durst with two.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Carleton, Reed, Emma Putman and Megan Maxon.

Leading the Lady Warriors in hits were Stemple, Lynch and Cech with two each.

Getting the loss for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed seven hits, six runs and no walks while striking out three in three innings pitched.

