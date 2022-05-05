Blue Angels outlast Fairland, 2-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Lady Dragons likely found them terrible, but these ‘twos’ were otherwise terrific for the Blue Angels.

Visiting Fairland committed two errors that resulted in two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing the Gallia Academy softball team to claim a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at the Eastman Athletic Complex.

The Blue Angels (11-7, 8-4 OVC) were in a scoreless struggle through four complete, but the hosts caught their break in the fifth as Abby Hammons and Colbie Nida each crossed home plate for a 2-0 cushion.

Both teams produced five hits apiece in the contest and FHS committed the only two errors of the contest. The Lady Dragons also stranded seven of the 13 runners left on base.

Maddi Meadows led GAHS with two hits, with Hammons, Nida and Jenna Harrison providing the other safeties in the triumph.

Bella Barnette picked up the win after allowing one hit and one walk over three innings of relief while striking out three. Salyer took the loss after surrendering two unearned runs, five hits and a walk over six frames while fanning 10.

Dehart led Fairland with two hits. Pruitt, Salyer and Black also had a safety apiece for the guests.

Fairland (12-10, 5-6) won the previous matchup by a 5-4 count in Proctorville back on April 21.

Southern sweeps Lady Rebels, 3-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Sophomore Kassidy Chaney had two hits and drove in three RBIs Wednesday night while leading visiting Southern to a 3-0 victory over the South Gallia softball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (9-7, 5-6 TVC Hocking) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Chaney singled home Lauren Smith, then Chaney delivered a 2-run homer in the fifth that again plated Smith for a 3-0 cushion.

SHS outhit the Lady Rebels (5-9, 0-8) by an 11-1 overall margin in the error-free contest. The guests also stranded seven of the nine runners left on base.

Smith paced the Lady Tornadoes with three hits, with Chaney, Kamry Roush and Cassidy Roderus adding two safeties apiece. Emilee Barber and Michelle Adkins also had a hit each for the victors.

Jessie Rutt had the lone safety for the Rebels, who also dropped a 12-3 decision in the first matchup in Racine back on April 26.

Chaney picked up the winning decision after allowing one hit and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.

Rutt took the loss, surrendering three earned runs, 11 hits and two walks over seven frames while fanning 10.

Lady Eagles handle Belpre, 5-0

BELPRE, Ohio — The Eastern softball team defeated the Belpre Lady Eagles 5-0 on the road Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference matchup.

The Lady Eagles of Eastern (11-6, 8-4 TVC Hocking) struck quickly, getting two runs in the first inning.

A double hit by Ella Carleton allowed Juli Durst to come home.

Carleton herself scored after Sydney Reynolds hit a single.

The Green and Gold scored a run in the third, fourth and sixth innings to complete the shutout victory.

Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles of Belpre (14-7, 10-2) was unable to do much in the way of offense, going 3-and-out in the final five innings of the game.

Eastern outhit their opponents 10-4.

Leading the way in hits were Durst, Carleton, Reynolds and Cydnie Gillilan with two each.

Rounding out the Green and Gold hitting were Emma Putman and Hope Reed.

Durst and Carleton led in runs with two, while the latter and Reynolds led in RBIs with the same number.

Getting the win in the pitchers circle for Eastern was Carleton, who allowed four hits, no runs and no walks while striking out three in seven innings pitched.

Lady Marauders shut out by Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Meigs softball team fell on the road 7-0 to the Athens Lady Bulldogs Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

Throughout the seven innings of Wednesday’s ballgame, the Lady Marauders (6-10, 4-6 TVC Ohio) were unable to get runners home.

On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs (13-7, 5-6) started their scoring in the third inning, getting two runs.

The home team got three more runs in the fourth inning and capped things off with two in the fifth.

The Lady Marauders were outhit 8-6 by their opponents.

Leading the Maroon and Gold in hits were Allie Gilkey with two.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting were Malia Payne, Mara Hall, Mallory Adams and Lily Dugan.

Getting the loss for the Lady Marauders was Abbie Fife, who allowed eight hits, seven runs and no walks while striking out three in six innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy starter Taylor Mathie, left, gets some high-fives from teammates after recording a strikeout Wednesday night against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.6-GA-Huddle.jpg Gallia Academy starter Taylor Mathie, left, gets some high-fives from teammates after recording a strikeout Wednesday night against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy shortstop Jenna Harrison releases a throw to first base during Wednesday night’s softball game against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.6-GA-Harrison.jpg Gallia Academy shortstop Jenna Harrison releases a throw to first base during Wednesday night’s softball game against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports