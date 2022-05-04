Softball postseason matchups announced in Ohio

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved last weekend as the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournaments were officially released for all four divisions throughout the state.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Half of the six area programs need a single win to get out of sectional play, while the other three squads need at least two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division II, Meigs was the only local program to secure a home game — but the Lady Marauders also have the longest road to go in trying to make it through sectionals.

Meigs will host Washington Court House at noon Saturday, May 7, in a sectional quarterfinal matchup. The winner advances to face Sheridan in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.

Both Gallia Academy and River Valley open D-2 play on Monday as the Blue Angels travel to Warren and the Lady Raiders head to Circleville for a pair of 5 p.m. sectional semifinal matchups.

Both Southern and South Gallia open postseason play in sectional championship matchups as the Lady Tornadoes travel to Waterford and the Lady Rebels head to South Webster for a pair of 5 p.m. start times on Wednesday, May 11.

Eastern travels to Nelsonville-York for a sectional final matchup that will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournament.

