Rio Grande men 2nd in RSC Championships

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Eric Weber had two of the University of Rio Grande’s six individual first-place finishes and the RedStorm posted a runner-up finish as a team in the men’s division of the 2022 River States Conference Track & Field Championships, which wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at the Stockmeister Track & Field Complex.

Weber, a freshman from Bidwell, Ohio, won both the hammer throw (48.47m) and the discus throw (41.01m) and captured RSC Field Athlete of the Year honors in the process.

The RedStorm also got championship performances from sophomore Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH), senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), senior Cody Booth (New Philadelphia, OH) and freshman Marshall Jackson (Bellefontaine, OH).

Harris won the high jump with an effort of 1.95m, Freitag took top honors in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 21:57.97, Booth won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:01.28 and Jackson won the shot put with a toss of 13.54m.

Rio’s 4×800 relay team — which featured sophomore Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), sophomore Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shake Heights, OH), freshman Danuel Persinger (Bidwell, OH) and Booth — also finished first after crossing the finish line in 7:57.34.

As a team, the RedStorm finished with 192.25 points. Point Park University won the championship with 216.25 points, overtaking the RedStorm’s day one lead with seven event wins on day two.

Indiana University Kokomo was a distant third place with 97.25 points.

Rio Grande’s strong team showing was helped along with eight runner-up finishes.

Harris took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.45; Persinger was second in the 1,500-meter run after crossing in 4:11.16; Jackson was the runner-up in the discus throw at 39.62m; freshman Skylar Gries (Williamsburg, OH) was second in the pole vault with a toss of 3.95m; graduate senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) was the runner-up in the hammer throw with a toss of 43.99m; sophomore Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH) was second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 25:15.71; sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) was runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 13.29m; and sophomore Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH) was the runner-up in the shot put at 13.52m.

The RedStorm’s two remaining relay teams both finished in third place.

The 4×100 unit — which was composed of sophomore Jorden Williams (Springfield, OH), freshman Nathaniel Davis (Pitsburg, OH), sophomore Dalton Hetzler (West Milton, OH) and Gries — recorded a time of 44.82, while the 4×400 squad (Williams, Harris, Hetzler and Sullivan) posted a time of 3:31.90.

Rio also had a trio of third-place finishes including Harris in the long jump (6.47m), Gries in the 110-meter hurdles (16.53) and sophomore Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH) in the javelin throw with a toss of 47.57m.

The RedStorm’s remaining scoring performances came from Karshner, who was fourth in both the discus (39.02m) and hammer (41.95m); Everett, who was fifth in the discus with a toss of 38.88m; Lightner, who was sixth in the javelin throw (45.52m) and seventh in the 800-meter run (2:01.19); Williams, who was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.83) and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (16.99); Dishong, who was sixth in the hammer with a heave of 41.37m; Hetzler, who was seventh in the long jump with an effort of 6.19m; sophomore Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:37.31; and freshman Andrew Skaggs, who was eighth in the high jump after clearing 1.70m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Billy Hayes Invitational hosted by the Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

Rio Grande’s Eric Weber had a pair of first place finishes to lead the RedStorm to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s River States Conference Track & Field Championships at the Stockmeister Track & Field Complex. Weber was named RSC Field Athlete of the Year for his performance. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_5.5-RIO-Weber.jpg Rio Grande’s Eric Weber had a pair of first place finishes to lead the RedStorm to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s River States Conference Track & Field Championships at the Stockmeister Track & Field Complex. Weber was named RSC Field Athlete of the Year for his performance. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

