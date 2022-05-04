Rio women 3rd at RSC

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande got first-place showings by a pair of individuals and another from one of its two relay teams for a third-place finish as a team in the women’s division of the 2022 River States Conference Track & Field Championships, which concluded its two-day run on Saturday at the Stockmeister Track & Field Complex.

The RedStorm tallied 111.5 points altogether, trailing only champion Point Park University (194 pts.) and runner-up Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (144 pts.).

Rio’s efforts were bolstered by victories from freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) in the 400-meter dash, junior Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) in the hammer throw and the 4×400 relay team.

Roach recorded a time of 59.85, Cress had a toss of 48.02m and the relay quartet — comprised of freshman Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH), sophomore Mackenzie McCarthy (New Franklin, OH), Roach and sophomore Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH) — crossed the line in a time of 4:09.98.

Cress also had a runner-up performance in the discus throw (37.42m), Jolly took second in the long jump with a leap of 5.01m and the 4×100 relay unit — including Jolly, Dingus, Roach and freshman Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) — was second in a time of 51.26.

Dingus placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.32, Jolly did the same in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.72 and Cress was fourth in both the javelin throw (29.63m) and the shot put (10.25m).

Other scoring performances for the RedStorm came from Jolly, who took fifth in the 100-meter dash with a tie of 13.27; Vogt, who was fifth in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.88) and the long jump (4.79m); junior Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who placed fifth in both the discus throw (31.36m) and hammer throw (36.57m); junior Bethany Arnold (Williamstown, WV), who finished fifth in the shot put with a heave of 10.18m; freshman Allie Cox (Chillicothe, OH), who was fifth in the javelin throw with a toss covering 27.73m; Roach, who was sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.02; Dingus, who was seventh in the 200 after crossing in 27.23; freshman Kendra Grooms (West Union, OH), who was seventh in the high jump after clearing 1.50m; and junior Kat Root (Old Fort, OH), who was eighth in the hammer throw with an effort of 34.51m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Billy Hayes Invitational hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

Rio Grande's Sierra Cress participates in Saturday's River States Conference Track & Field Championships at the Stockmeister Track & Field Complex in Rio Grande, Ohio. Cress won the hammer throw, was the runner-up in the discus and took fourth place in both the javelin and shot put. Courtesy|Point Park Sports Information

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

