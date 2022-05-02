Lady Raiders rally past Meigs, 5-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One big inning made all the difference.

Visiting River Valley plated four runs in the top of the sixth and turned a 2-1 deficit in to a 5-2 victory over the Meigs softball team on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Meigs County.

A Lily Dugan single and an error allowed the host Lady Marauders (6-8, 4-4 TVC Ohio) to build a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Mara Hall and Delana Wright both scored on the play.

The Lady Raiders (5-7, 3-5) countered with a run in the top of the fourth as Riley Bradley delivered a 2-out RBI double that allowed Grace Hash to score for a 2-1 contest.

RVHS churned out seven hits and also benefitted from a Meigs error in the top of the sixth, which resulted in the 4-run outburst that turned a 1-run deficit into a 3-run cushion by inning’s end.

Meigs mustered only two baserunners from there on out, and neither of those was ever in scoring position.

River Valley outhit the hosts by a 10-6 overall margin and both teams committed two errors apiece in the contest. Meigs stranded five of the nine runners left on base.

Hash led the Lady Raiders with three hits and two runs scored, followed by Bradley and Brooklyn Sizemore with two safeties apiece. Brooklyn Jones, Sophia Gee and Chloe Litchfield also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Allie Gilkey paced Meigs with two hits, followed by Hall, Wright, Dugan and Hailey Roberts with a safety apiece.

Abbigail Hollanbaugh picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned), six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

Jess Workman took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, five hits and one walk over five innings while fanning four.

Lady Falcons win LKC crown

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team got a pair of victories to win the Little Kanawha Conference tournament Friday.

First, the Lady Falcons (21-2) bested the Gilmer County Lady Titans 4-1.

It was the White and Red who scored first, getting two runs in the third inning.

After the Lady Titans (9-7) got a run of their own in the top of the fifth, the Lady Falcons scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 4-1.

The White and Red outhit their opponents 8-4.

Leading Wahama in hits were Mikie Lieving and Lauren Noble with two.

Rounding out the Lady Falcon hitting were Emma Knapp, Morgan Christian, Bailey Moore and Bailee Bumgarner.

Netting the win on the pitchers circle for Wahama was Lieving, who allowed four hits, one run and no walks while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Next, the White and Red defeated the Doddridge County Lady Bulldogs 5-2 in the championship game.

Once again, the Lady Falcons drew first blood, getting two runs in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Bulldogs (17-5) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but Wahama answered back with two more runs in the final inning.

The Lady Bulldogs could only tally one more run before the final out.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 9-2.

Leading the way in hits were Lieving, Noble, Kalyn Christian and Amber Wolfe with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting for game two was Morgan.

Lieving once again got the win on the pitchers circle, allowing two hits, two runs and five walks while striking out eight in seven innings pitched.

Lady Eagles outduel Federal Hocking, 9-2

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern softball team took down the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers at home 9-2 Friday evening in an Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (9-6, 6-4 TVC Hocking) did their best work in the opening inning, getting six runs.

Things got started when Ella Carleton singled to bring home Juli Durst.

Hope Reed hit a single of her own to get Megan Maxon in to score.

Carleton reached home after a Cydnie Gillilan single, and Sydney Reynolds scored after Emma Edwards was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Finally, Emma Putman hit a double to bring home Gillian and Edwards.

After the Lady Lancers (3-12, 3-6) got a run in the top of the third, the Green and Gold responded with three more of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The visitors only managed one more run the rest of the ballgame.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 9-6.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Carleton and Gillilan with two each.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Putman, Durst, Maxon, Hope Reed and Nataley Lantz.

Gillilan led in runs with two while Putman and Edwards led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Lady Lancers in hits was Rymer with two.

Getting the win on the pitchers circle for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed six hits, two runs and four walks while striking out three in seven innings pitched.

Point picks up DH sweep at Buffalo

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Picking up some momentum heading into the tournament.

The Point Pleasant softball team notched wins of 12-5 over host Buffalo and 13-11 over Poca on Friday during a non-conference doubleheader held at Buffalo High School in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (14-10) built a 2-0 lead through two complete against the Lady Bison, but BHS countered with a 4-run bottom of the third that resulted in a 4-2 deficit.

PPHS retaliated with five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more scores in the top of the sixth to build a comfortable 12-4 cushion midway through the sixth.

Buffalo — which stranded nine of the 16 runners left on base — answered with a run in the bottom half of the sixth, but the game was never closer than the final 7-run outcome.

Point Pleasant outhit the Lady Bison by a 16-9 overall margin. Both teams also committed four errors apiece in the game.

Tayah Fetty led PPHS with four hits, while Kylie Price and Hayley Keefer respectively added three safeties apiece. Keefer hit two home runs and also drove in four RBIs for the Lady Knights.

Julia Parsons chipped in two hits, while Havin Roush, Haley Bryant, Reece Oliver and Nicole Oldaker had a hit apiece as well.

Victoria Musser was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five runs (three earned), nine hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out three.

Breigh Martin and Kimberly Dillman paced Buffalo with two hits apiece.

The Lady Knights used a trio of 4-run outbursts against Poca to secure the 2-run victory in the finale.

PPHS trailed 4-0 after a half-inning and was ahead 5-4 after scoring once in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Dots answered with two runs in the top of the third for a 6-5 edge. PHS would also never lead again.

Point Pleasant produced a 4-run third for a 9-6 advantage, but Poca countered with a run in the fourth and fifth frames to close back to within 9-8. Point retaliated with a 4-run bottom of the fifth for a 13-8 edge after five complete.

Poca scored twice in the sixth and added another run in the seventh on a leadoff homer from Dunbar, but the Lady Dots ultimately ran out of outs from there.

Point Pleasant outhit PHS by a slim 15-14 overall margin, with Poca also committing the only error of the game. The Lady Dots also stranded a dozen of the 18 runners left on base.

Fetty and Jaidyn Patrick paced PPHS with three hits apiece, followed by Keefer with two hits — both homers — and a team-high six RBIs. Price also had two safeties in the win, while Roush, Bryant, Parsons, Kaylee Byus and Krysten Stroud added a hit each.

Stroud allowed seven earned runs, seven hits and seven walks over 6.1 innings of relief work, striking out two in the winning decision.

Tilson paced Poca with three hits. Runion also hit a home run and drove in two for the Lady Dots.

Blue Angels edged out by Lady Hornets

COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team fell on the road 8-7 to the Coal Grove Lady Hornets Friday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (10-8, 6-4 OVC) struck first, getting two runs in the opening inning and one in the second.

However, the Lady Hornets (7-10, 5-6) scored three runs of their own in the third inning to tie the game up.

Not to be outdone, the Blue and White scored four more runs in the fourth inning to take the lead back.

The home team heavily cut into that lead with a 3-run fifth, and permanently took it in the sixth inning with two more.

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents 9-8.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Abby Hammons, Grace Truance and Colbie Nida with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Jenna Harrison, Addy Burke and Bree Cemini.

Hammons also led in runs and RBIs with tallies of two and three, respectively.

Leading the Lady Hornets in hits were Jordyn Dale and Kassidy Travis with two each.

Getting the loss in the pitchers circle was Nida, who allowed three hits, two runs and no walks while striking out one in one inning pitched.

