RedStorm pull out brooms, sweep Point Park

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande mounted a three-run fifth inning rally to post a come-from-behind 4-3 game two victory and complete a doubleheader sweep of Point Park University, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference softball action at Rio Softball Park.

The RedStorm, which posted a 6-3 win in the opening game of the twin bill, improved to 35-11 overall and 20-2 in conference play as a result of the sweep.

Point Park finished the day at 22-18 overall and 13-11 in the RSC.

The Pioneers appeared headed toward salvaging a split with Rio after erasing an early 1-0 deficit and taking a 3-1 advantage into the bottom of the fifth inning.

But that’s when the RedStorm got busy with its two-out offensive uprising.

Sophomore Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) reached on a one-out single, stole second and scored on a two-out double by sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH).

Senior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) singled home Brisker with the tying run, while consecutive singles by junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) and senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) plated Schmitt with the go-ahead run.

Freshman reliever Hannah Beers (Springfield, OH), who took over in the circle for senior starter Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) in the fifth inning, held the Pioneers scoreless over the final two frames to earn the win.

Point Park did put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh thanks to a one-out single by Melanie Taylor and a two-out walk to Hailey Leitner, but the rally — and the game — ended when Jada Simon grounded out to second.

Brisker, Webb and Doll all finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in for Rio.

Simon started and went the distance in the loss for the Pioneers.

Friday’s opening contest didn’t have nearly as much drama.

Rio Grande scored in each of its first five at bats, including two runs in the first inning, and never trailed.

Webb finished 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, while sophomore Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run batted in.

Freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) also had two hits in the win — including a double — while Schmitt added a double of her own.

Campolo, the reigning RSC Pitcher of the Week, picked up her 13th win in 14 decisions by scattering eight hits and three runs in a complete game effort.

Angalee Beall went the distance and took the loss for PPU, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs.

Taylor Goldstrohm went 2-for-4 with a double, while Alex Bondi added two hits of her own and Carissa Scekeres drove in two runs for the Pioneers.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

