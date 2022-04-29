Locals compete at VC Invite

McARTHUR, Ohio — All of Meigs County trekked its way to the middle of Vinton County.

The track and field teams from Eastern, Southern and Meigs took part in the 2022 Vinton County Invitational held Thursday night at Vinton County High School.

A dozen teams took part in the meet in both divisions, and both the boys and girls competitions ended up having 12 scoring teams in the final standings.

Jackson came away with top honors in the girls meet with 114 points, followed by Waverly in the runner-up spot with 107 points.

Southern (50) was sixth, while Meigs and Wellston tied for eighth place with 35 points apiece. Eastern ended up 10th overall with 31 points.

Kayla Evans paced the Lady Tornadoes with a first place finish in the high jump after clearing a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Isabella Fisher was also second in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 11.5 inches.

Meigs had a pair of runner-up efforts from Maggie Musser (51.88) and Mallory Hawley (8-6) in the 300m hurdles and pole vault events, respectively.

Emma Hayes led the Lady Eagles with a pair of first place finishes in the shot put (30-0.75) and discus (109-7) finals.

Huntington Ross won the boys meet with 114 points, followed by Jackson with 95 points. Meigs (54.5), Eastern (39) and Southern (5) respectively finished sixth, ninth and 12th overall.

The Marauder quartet of Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennan Gheen posted a winning time of 45.69 seconds in the 4x100m relay.

Burnem also won the 100m dash (11.57), while Matt Barr was the pole vault champion for MHS with a cleared height of 13 feet, 1 inch.

Braylon Harrison was second in the high jump as well for MHS with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Brayden O’Brien paced the Eagles with a first place finish in the 800m run (2:07.55) and a runner-up effort in the 1600m run (4:35.89).

The EHS quartet of O’Brien, Connor Nolan, Koen Sellers and Rylee Barrett also finished second in the 4x800m relay.

Blake Shain accounted for all of the Tornado points after placing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2022 Vinton County Invitational held Thursday in McArthur.

