Lady Rebels rout Hannan, 26-3

ASHTON, W.Va. — The Lady Rebels kept runnin’ around those bases.

The South Gallia softball team defeated the Hannan Lady Cats 26-3 on the road in three innings Wednesday evening.

The Lady Rebels (5-8) started Wednesday’s ballgame hot, scoring 13 runs in the first inning.

Of the Red and Gold’s nine batters in the lineup, eight found home plate.

Of that number, five did it twice.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Cats (1-8) did get one runner home when Macinzie Gibson scored on a wild pitch.

The road team added onto their lead in the second inning, with Kyra Ellison, Lalla Hurlow, Leah Skidmore and Emilee Bowling all finding their way back home.

The Navy and White got two more runs in the bottom of the second, with Braelyn Hall and Katie Runyon scoring.

The Red and Gold put the ballgame away with a 9-run third inning.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Rebels was Halley, while Gibson recorded the loss for the Lady Cats.

Lady Falcons fall to Cabell Midland, 10-3

ONA, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team was defeated 10-3 by the Cabell Midland on the road Wednesday evening.

It was the home team who struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Falcons (19-2) took the lead by scoring all three of their runs in the third.

First, Mikie Lieving tripled to bring home Elissa Hoffman and Bailee Bumgarner.

Amber Wolfe then hit a sac-fly to let Lieving score.

However, the Lady Knights (18-8) scored seven runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to permanently take the lead.

While the White and Red were able to get into scoring position now and again, none of their runners were able to make it back home.

The Lady Falcons were outhit 9-5 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Lieving and Bumgarner with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting was Bailey Moore.

Lieving also led in RBIs with two.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed nine hits, 10 runs and four walks while striking out seven in six innings pitched.

Blue Angels fall to Redwomen, 2-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team couldn’t find home plate during a 2-0 home loss to the Rock Hill Redwomen Wednesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (9-7, 6-4 OVC) couldn’t get any of their runners home in Wednesday’s ballgame, despite putting out close to the same offense as their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Redwomen (4-3, 4-2) got both of their runs in the third inning.

Both squads put up five hits in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Maddi Meadows with two.

Rounding out the Blue Angel hitting were Jenna Harrison, Emma Hammons and Addy Burke.

Leading the Redwomen in hits was Charlie Long with two.

Getting the loss on the mound for Gallia Academy was Taylor Mathie, who allowed five hits, two runs and one walk while striking out one in three innings pitched.

Pitching in relief, Bella Barnette recorded a line of no hits, no runs and two walks while striking out six in four innings pitched.

Lady Tornadoes edge Fed Hock, 8-7

STEWART, Ohio — It almost got away, but the Lady Tornadoes managed to reel in that big fish after a very long struggle.

The Southern softball team built a 6-0 lead after two innings of play, but ultimately had to hold on for an 8-7 victory over host Federal Hocking on Wednesday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest.

The Lady Tornadoes (7-5, 4-4 TVC Hocking) produced six straight hits to start the game and had eight hits overall in the top of the first while building a quick 5-0 edge.

SHS went on to score another run in the second for a 6-run cushion, but the Lady Lancers countered with four runs in the third and another in the fourth to close to within 6-5 after four full frames.

Southern tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth frames for an 8-5 lead, but FHHS scored two runs in the home half of the seventh and left the bases loaded when the final out — a pop-up to shortstop — was recorded.

The Lady Tornadoes outhit the hosts by a 20-15 overall margin and committed the only error of the game. Federal Hocking stranded 13 of the 22 runners left on base.

Lauren Smith, Kass Chaney, Lily Allen and Chloe Rizer led SHS with three hits apiece, followed by Cassidy Roderus, Emilee Barber and Michelle Adkins with two safeties each. Marlo Norris and Kamry Roush also added a hit each to the winning cause.

Allen drove in a team-best two RBIs and Chaney crossed home plate a team-high two times.

Chaney was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five earned runs, 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out five.

Mayle and Wilkes paced FHHS with three hits apiece, followed by Basim, Martin and Wilson with two safeties apiece. Wilkes also drove in two RBIs and Mayle scored three runs.

