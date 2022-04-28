Wahama tops Eastern, 11-1

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team picked up an interstate win, defeating the Eastern Eagles at home 11-1 in five innings Wednesday evening.

While the road team picked up a run in the opening inning, the White Falcons (16-3) took back the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Scoring the run for the Eagles (7-6) was Brayden Smith after an error.

For the White and Red, two runs were scored when a Nathan Manuel hit a double into left field to bring home Ethan Gray and Aaron Henry.

Logan Roach also scored on a wild pitch.

The White Falcons went on to score at least two runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Meanwhile, the Green and Gold were only able to get runners to second base from the first inning on.

Both teams notched six hits in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Chandler McClanahan with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Manuel, Ethyn Barnitz, Hayden Lloyd and Nathan Fields.

Scoring a hit for the Green and Gold were Smith, Sean Stobaugh, Jace Bullington, Alex Collins, Bryce Newland and Brady Yonker.

Scoring the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Bryce Zuspan, who allowed five hits, one run and no walks while striking out four in three innings pitched.

Notching the loss for the Eagles was Landon Randolph, who allowed five hits, eight runs and five walks while striking out four in 3.2 innings pitched.

Blue Devils outshine Redmen, 8-3

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team took down the Rock Hill Redmen 8-3 at home Wednesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (10-4, 8-1 OVC) scored at least one run in five of the six innings they batted in.

The home team opened the ballgame with one run in the first.

Their highest-scoring inning was in the second, when the Blue and White scored three runs.

After tacking on two more in the third, the Blue Devils got one run in the fifth and sixth innings.

Meanwhile, the Redmen (6-2, 5-2) scored their three runs late, with one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 11-4 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Maddux Camden with three.

Behind him with two hits were Dalton Mershon and Peyton Owens.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Cole Hines, Zane Loveday, Matt Liberati and Conner Roe.

Camden and Mershon led in runs with two each.

Leading the Redmen in hits was McFann with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Owens, who allowed four hits, three runs and two walks while striking out five in seven innings pitched.

Wellston outlasts Marauders in 10

WELLSTON, Ohio — It took 10 innings, but the Marauders are no longer unbeaten in league play.

A 1-out single by Isaac Molihan allowed Austen Fetherolf to score the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th frame while pushing host Wellston to a 3-2 victory over the Meigs baseball team Wednesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The visiting Marauders (8-4, 7-1 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 after a half-inning of play as Caleb Burnem singled home Ethan Stewart, but the Golden Rockets answered with a run in both the first and second frames en route to a 2-1 cushion through two complete.

Both squads put up zeroes over the next four innings, but MHS rallied to knot things up in the top half of the seventh as Conner Imboden singled home Jake McElroy for a 2-all contest.

Fetherolf received a leadoff walk in the 10th and advanced to second on a 1-out single by Josh Weiker, then Molihan followed with his heroic hit to complete the 3-2 outcome.

Both teams produced five hits apiece in the contest, with Meigs committing two of the three errors. The guests also stranded seven of the 10 runners left on base.

Imboden paced the Marauders with two hits, followed by Stewart, Burnem and McElroy with a safety apiece.

Weiker, Molihan, Josh Jackson, Zach Wilbur and Gage Downard had a hit each for the hosts. Jackson hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first, while Wilbur started the second frame with a solo homer as well.

Both starters did not factor into the decision, with Stewart allowing two earned runs and three hits over nine innings while striking out 18. Logan Martin surrendered two earned runs, five hits and two walks over seven frames while fanning 11 for WHS.

Jeremiah Frisby struck out two in three innings of perfect relief for the victory. Layne Stanley allowed one earned run, two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning of relief in the setback.

Southern rolls past Lancers, 9-3

STEWART, Ohio — Early … then often enough.

The Southern baseball team scored four times in the top of the first and ultimately cruised to a 9-3 victory over host Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The Tornadoes (9-3, 7-1 TVC Hocking) led 4-1 after two full frames, then the guests added another run in the fourth and two more in the top half of the fifth for a comfortable 7-1 cushion.

The Lancers tacked on a run in their half of the fifth to close to within five runs, but SHS countered with another 2-run outburst in the sixth for its largest lead at 9-2. FHHS added a final score in the bottom of the seventh to complete the 6-run outcome.

The Tornadoes outhit the hosts by a 12-6 overall margin and committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Southern also stranded 10 of the 22 runners left on base.

Will Wickline led the guests with four hits and Brayden Otto followed with three safeties, while Tanner Lisle added two hits as well. Brandon Laudermilt, Cade Anderson and Kaiden Michael also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Wickline and Otto each drove in two RBIs, with Laudermilt, Otto, Lincoln Rose and Derek Griffith each scoring two runs apiece. Wickline also hit a solo homer with two away in the top of the first.

Damien Miller was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, two hits and seven walks over three innings while striking out two.

Six different players had a hit each for Fed Hock in the setback.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved