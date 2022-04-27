Tornadoes rip South Gallia, 16-2

RACINE, Ohio — Apparently the Tornadoes didn’t take well to trailing.

After falling behind 1-0 after a half-inning of play, the Southern baseball team answered with 14 consecutive runs over the next inning and a half and ultimately cruised to a 16-2 victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Star Mill Park.

The host Tornadoes (8-3, 6-1 TVC Hocking) sent 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the first and secured a 5-1 advantage, then sent another 14 hitters to the plate in the second while scoring nine more runs en route to a 14-1 lead.

The Rebels (2-8, 0-6) answered with a score in the top of the third to close the gap down to a dozen as Briar Williams scored on a passed ball, but the guests were never closer the rest of the way.

SHS added a single run in both the third and fourth frames to complete the mercy-rule decision in five innings.

Southern outhit the Rebels by a 9-1 overall margin and also committed two of the six errors in the contest. The hosts also stranded eight of the 11 runners left on base.

Derek Griffin picked up the winning decision after allowing two runs (one earned) and one hit while striking out 10. Alex Oram lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed 14 runs (nine earned), seven hits and five walks while striking out one in the setback.

Will Wickline and Gryphon Thomas led SHS with two hits apiece, while Griffith, Brandon Laudermilt, Brayden Otto, Tanner Lisle and Cade Anderson also had a safety each in the triumph.

Otto drove in a team-high three RBIs, while Wickline, Laudermilt and Thomas each knocked in two RBIs. Lincoln Rose scored a team-best three runs as well.

Williams accounted for the lone SGHS hit and scored both Rebel runs.

By Bryan Walters

