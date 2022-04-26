Point baseball snaps skid at Buffalo

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team broke a 6-game losing streak in a 15-3 road win against the Buffalo Bison Monday evening.

Despite the large margin of victory, the Big Blacks (4-11) started Monday’s ballgame down, with the Bison (2-8) getting two runs in the opening inning.

However, the home team’s advantage didn’t last long, as the Black and Red scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead.

The visitors added in three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to add some padding to their lead.

Finally, the Big Blacks capped things off with a 6-run inning in the seventh.

The scoring got started when Bradey Cunningham got home on a Bison error.

Zander Watson scored after walking home with the bases loaded.

A few at-bats later, Hunter Lilly grounded out, but it still allowed Haydn Scott to come home.

A pair of singles hit by Brylan Williamson and Johnny Porter brought home Evan Roach and Zakk Jordan, respectively.

Williamson himself touched home after a grounder hit by Casey Killingsworth for the Big Blacks’ sixth run of the inning.

The Bison got one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t near enough to catch the Point Pleasant lead.

The Big Blacks outhit their opponents 14-5.

Leading the Black and Red in hits was Williamson with three.

Behind him with two hits were Roach, Lilly, Porter and Watson.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Jordan, Killingsworth and Cunningham.

Roach and Scott led in runs with three while Lilly led in RBIs with five.

Getting the win on the mound for the Big Blacks was Caleb Hatfield, who allowed five hits, three runs and three walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings pitched.

Marauders roll past Vinton County, 10-4

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Marauders managed to beat more than the weather on Monday night.

The Meigs baseball team plated five runs in the top of the first and eventually cruised to a wire-to-wire 10-4 victory over host Vinton County in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Marauders (8-3, 7-0 TVC Ohio) led 5-1 after an inning of play and tacked on four more scores in the top half of the fourth en route to a 9-2 cushion through four complete.

The Vikings closed to within 9-3 with a score in the fifth, then both teams traded a run apiece in the seventh to complete the 6-run outcome.

The guests outhit VCHS by a 9-7 overall margin and both teams committed one error apiece in the contest. MHS also stranded eight of the 14 runners left on base.

Drew Dodson paced the Marauders with three hits, followed by Conner Imboden with two hits. Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart, Caleb Burnem and Joey Young also had a safety each in the triumph.

Stewart, Dodson, Young and Imboden drove in two RBIs apiece and Stanley led the guests with three runs scored.

Dodson allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits, and four walks over seven innings of work while striking out six in the winning decision.

Hayes and Wells led VCHS with two hits apiece. Brisker drove in two RBIs, while Hayes and Wells each scored a pair of runs.

Lady Knights shutout by Lady Wolves

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant softball team didn’t have much luck in a 9-0 loss on the road in five innings to the Spring Valley Lady Wolves Monday evening.

The Lady Knights (11-9) struggled to get runners on base, going 3-and-out in the first two innings.

Meanwhile, the Lady Wolves (5-4) moved into a 4-0 lead in that same span.

The home team put up four more runs in the fourth inning.

The Lady Knights were outhit by their opponents by a margin of 11-2.

Rylee Cochran and Haley Bryant got the lone hits for the Black and Red.

Leading the Lady Wolves in hits was Christopher with three.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed 11 hits, nine runs and no walks while striking out one in four innings pitched.

Lady Eagles fall to Waterford, 12-0

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Eastern softball team suffered a 12-0 loss on the road in five innings to the Waterford Lady Cats Monday evening in an Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (8-4, 5-3 TVC Hocking) had difficulty getting any offense going in Monday’s ballgame.

On the other side, the Lady Cats (8-5, 5-2) took a big lead quickly, scoring three runs in the first inning.

The Green and White continued to score in the subsequent innings while the visitors’ struggles continued.

The Lady Eagles were outhit 14-4 by their opponents.

Getting a hit for the Green and Gold were Ella Carleton, Emma Edwards, Cydnie Gillilan and Nataley Lantz.

Leading the Lady Cats in hits were Cara Taylor and Leah Ryan with three each.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Juli Durst, who allowed eight hits, eight runs and no walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings pitched.

Point Pleasant junior Hunter Lilly (11) takes a swing at a White Falcon pitch during a baseball game against Wahama Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.26-PP-Lilly.jpg Point Pleasant junior Hunter Lilly (11) takes a swing at a White Falcon pitch during a baseball game against Wahama Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports