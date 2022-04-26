RedStorm women take team title at Concord

ATHENS, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande women track & field team rolled up 19 scoring performances and captured first place at Friday afternoon’s Concord University Spring Invitational.

The RedStorm finished with 147 points as a team to take the top spot among the five competing schools, outdistancing host Concord University (104) and Bluefield State University (86).

Freshman Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) led the way for Rio Grande, recording two first-place finishes as a individual while being part of another on a relay unit.

Vogt won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.78 and tied teammate freshman Kendra Grooms (West Union, OH) for first in the high jump with an effort of 1.52m.

Vogt and Grooms were both part of the RedStorm’s 4×100 relay team which finished first in a time of 52.22. The quartet also included freshman Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH) and freshman Allie Cox (Chillicothe, OH).

Jolly had one of Rio’s two remaining first-place outings, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92. Freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) had the other after completing the 800-meter run in a time of 2:27.77.

Sophomore Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH) and junior Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH) provided the RedStorm with two runner-up outings each.

Dingus finished second in both the 100-meter dash (13.22) and the 200-dash (27.06), while Miller was second in both the hammer throw (32.40m) and the discus throw (30.54m).

Cox had two other notable performances, taking second in the javelin throw with a heave of 26.33m and third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.27.

Also, junior Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV) notched third-place finishes in both the shot put (10.79m) and discus throw (30.16m).

Other scoring performances from Rio were Jolly, who was third in the javelin with an effort of 26.18m; freshman Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:55.98; junior Kat Root (Old Fort, OH), who took third in the hammer throw with a toss of 31.21m; freshman Emma Shamblin (Crown City, OH), who was fourth in the shot put at 7.28m; and freshman Chianti Marks (Birmingham, England), who placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.41.

Rio Grande returns to action next weekend when it hosts the River States Conference Championships, Friday and Saturday, at the Stockmeister Track and Field Complex.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

