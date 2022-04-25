RedStorm baseball surprises Point Park in 10

BUTLER, Pa. — Darius Jordan delivered a bases-clearing double in the top of the 10th inning, lifting the University of Rio Grande to a 4-2 win over Point Park University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Pullman Park.

The RedStorm improved to 22-28 overall and 9-10 in league play with the victory.

Point Park, which was among the teams receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 coaches’ poll, as well as the co-leader in the RSC, slipped to 29-10 overall and 15-4 against conference foes.

The Pioneers spotted Rio a 1-0 first inning lead before pushing across the tying run in the bottom of the second inning and that’s how things remained into the 10th.

Freshman Brady Conley (Westerville, OH) led off the inning with a single and, one out later, moved to third on a single by sophomore Jakob Johnson (Pickerington, OH).

One out later, an intentional walk to junior Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL) loaded the bases and set the stage for a three-run double down the left field line by Jordan, a sophomore from Minford, Ohio.

Point Park made things interesting with a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning.

Edwin De La Rosa, Luis Hernandez, Jared Campbell and Gianmarco Mercellet all drew consecutive walks to force in a run and put the tying runs into scoring position, but junior Trey White (Crooksville, OH) got Ed Pfluger on a flyball to center field for the final out of the game.

Jordan finished 2-for-5, while Lovesky doubled and drove in a run.

Sophomore Lane Mettler (Bainbridge, OH) got the win in relief of a strong outing by Rio sophomore starter Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH).

Carter allowed eight hits and a run over eight innings, while Mettler allowed just one run over 1-2/3 innings despite walking seven.

White retired the only batter he faced for his first save.

Leo Diaz suffered the loss in relief for PPU, allowing four hits and three runs over three innings.

Carlos Sanchez and Isaac Santana had two hits each in the loss for the Pioneers, while Marcellet and Pfluger both doubled.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

