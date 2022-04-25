Lady Falcons win a trio

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Not a bad way to spend the weekend.

The Wahama softball team picked up a triangle of wins Friday and Saturday.

First, the Lady Falcons (18-1) picked up a 10-0 win at home against the Buffalo Lady Bison Friday.

The White and Red took control of Friday’s ballgame quickly, getting four runs in both the first and second innings.

The home team tacked on two more in the third, all the while keeping the Lady Bison (7-7) from getting a run of their own.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 14-4.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Mikie Lieving and Lauren Noble with three hits each.

Behind them with two hits were Amber Wolfe, Emma Knapp and Bailey Moore.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Kalyn Christian and Bailee Bumgarner.

Getting the win on the mound was Lieving, who allowed two hits, no runs and no walks while striking out 11 in four innings pitched.

Next, the Lady Falcons hit the road for a pair of games, first besting the Point Pleasant Lady Knights 6-2.

Point Pleasant was coming off a 8-4 win against St. Marys Friday.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning, and the game remained tied until the fifth.

The Lady Falcons got two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to put away their cross-county rivals.

Meanwhile, the Lady Knights (11-8) could get any runners home.

Wahama outhit their opponents 9-3.

Leading in hits was Noble with three.

Behind her with two hits was Morgan Christian.

Rounding out the Lady Falcon hitting were Lieving, Wolfe, Knapp and Kalyn.

Leading the Lady Knights in hits was Kylie Price with two.

Behind her with one hit was Tayah Fetty.

Getting the win on the mound was Lieving, who allowed three hits, two runs and four walks while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Netting the loss was Kyrsten Stroud, who allowed five hits, two runs and one walk in three innings pitched.

Finally, the Lady Falcons took down the Ripley Lady Vikings 6-5.

While Wahama took a 6-0 lead over the first four innings, the Lady Vikings (2-10) attempted a late comeback, scoring four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

However, the White and Red held on in the final inning to take the win.

The Lady Falcons were outhit 13-6 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red was Lieving with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Wolfe, Noble, Knapp and Kalyn.

Elissa Hoffman got the win on the mound, allowing 13 hits, five runs and two walks while striking out two in six innings pitched.

The Lady Knights fell 8-0 to Ripley in the remaining contest as PPHS was outhit 12-2 overall and committed three of the five errors.

Havin Roush and Rylee Cochran had a hit apiece in the setback.

Lady Tornadoes fend off Eastern, 7-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — There were plenty of fireworks throughout the show.

Visiting Southern stormed out to a 7-0 lead through an inning and a half of play, then gradually managed to hold on for a 7-6 victory over the Eastern softball team Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Don Jackson Field.

The Lady Tornadoes (4-5, 1-4 TVC Hocking) ultimately scored the game-winner in the top of the first as Kassidy Chaney stole home, then SHS erupted for six runs in the second frame to secure its largest lead of the night at 7-0.

The host Lady Eagles (8-3, 5-2) countered with a run in both the third and fourth frames, then plated three runs in the home half of the fifth to close to within 7-5 through five complete.

Megan Maxon blasted a solo homer in the botttom of the seventh to close the gap down to a run, but EHS stranded the tying run at second base as Southern recorded three straight outs from there to wrap things up.

The Lady Tornadoes outhit the hosts by a 13-10 overall margin, with SHS leaving seven of the 13 runners stranded on base.

Chaney and Kamry Roush led Southern with three hits apiece, followed by Chloe Rizer and Cassidy Roderus with two safeties each. Lauren Smith, Emilee Barber and Michelle Adkins also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Smith produced a team-high two RBIs and Chaney led the guests with two runs scored.

Maxon paced Eastern with three hits and three runs scored, while Emma Putman and Sydney Reynolds added two safeties apiece. Juli Durst, Emma Edwards and Tori Driggs also had a hit each for the Lady Eagles.

Barber was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five earned runs, seven hits and two walks over four innings while striking out one.

Ella Carleton took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 11 hits and one walk in 1.2 innings while fanning one.

Eastern won the first matchup by a 12-9 count on April 4 in Racine.

Blue Angels go 3-1 over weekend

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team got three wins and one loss in games Friday and Saturday, including a pair of Ohio Valley Conference wins.

First, the Blue Angels (8-6, 5-3 OVC) won against the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 10-0 in game one and 21-3 in game two Friday evening.

In game one, the Blue and White got four runs in the third, following that up with six more runs in the fourth inning.

Leading the Blue Angels in hits was Maddi Meadows with three.

Rounding out the Gallia hitting with one each were Jenna Harrison, Abby Hammons, Taylor Mathie, Grace Truance, Bree Cemini and Emma Hammons.

Getting the win on the mound was Bella Barnette, who allowed one hit, no runs and no walks while striking out six in five innings pitched.

In game two, the Blue Angels’ performance was capped off with a 11-run second inning, outhitting the Lady Panthers (4-7-1, 0-5) by a margin of 19-4.

Leading the Blue and White was Truance with three.

Behind her with two hits were Harrison, Abby, Mathie, Meadows and Colbie Nida.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Cemini, Emma, Barnette, Jordan Blaine, Hailee Owens and Addy Burke.

Notching the win on the mound was Mathie, who allowed four hits, three runs and no walks while striking out six in five innings pitched.

Next came the Saturday games, starting off with a 3-2 win against the Logan Elm Lady Braves.

The Blue Angels scored the first two runs of the game before the Lady Braves (3-4) put two of their own up in the fourth inning.

The home team got the winning run in the final inning to walk things off.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Harrison, Truance and Emma with two each.

Rounding out the home team’s hitting were Abby, Mathie and Nida.

Barnette got the win on the mound, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five in five innings pitched.

Finally, Gallia fell 6-2 to the Warren Lady Warriors.

This time, it was the Blue and White who had to make up ground, as the Lady Warriors (7-3) held onto a 6-0 lead heading into the final inning.

The Blue Angels got two of those runs back but could go no further.

Leading the Blue and White in hits for game four was Harrison with two.

Getting a hit each were Hammons, Truance, Meadows and Nida.

Getting the loss in the circle was Mathie, who allowed five hits, four runs and two walks in three innings pitched.

Lady Tornadoes pick up first league victory