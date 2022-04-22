Wahama gets past Point, 11-6

MASON, W.Va. — Six in the sixth.

The Wahama baseball team defeated the Point Pleasant Big Blacks 11-6 at home Thursday evening.

The White Falcons (12-2) struck first in Thursday’s ballgame, scoring a run in the opening inning.

After two scoreless innings, the Big Blacks (4-10) found the home base four times in the fourth.

First, Hunter Lilly singled to left field to bring home Zander Watson and Caleb Hatfield.

The Black and Red got another 2-fer when Haydn Scott doubled to get Lilly and Evan Roach to score.

Down 4-1, the White and Red took the lead back in the fifth, getting four runs to make the score 5-4.

Then, the sixth inning occured and the home team broke the game open.

Things got started when Logan Roach tripled to bring home Ethyn Barnitz and Nathan Manuel.

Roach when on to steal home for the third run of the inning.

Ethan Gray scored after Eli Rickard hit a grounder.

Hayden Lloyd singled to bring home Seth Ohlinger and Barnitz hit a sac-fly to score Rickard for the final runs of the inning.

Point Pleasant got one more run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to catch the hosts.

The White Falcons were outhit 11-5 by their opponents.

Getting a hit each for Wahama were Manuel, Roach, Lloyd, Trey Ohlinger and Nathan Fields.

Barnitz led in runs with three while Roach led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Big Blacks in hits was Evan Roach with three.

Behind him with two hits were Scott and Casey Killingsworth.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Lilly, Watson, Brylan Williamson and Zach Jordan.

Roach led in runs with two while Lilly and Scott led in RBIs with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Logan Roach, who allowed one hit, no runs and no walks while striking out two in one inning pitched.

Stewart leads Meigs past Bulldogs, 9-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A little more than a one-man wrecking crew.

Meigs junior Ethan Stewart became the ninth pitcher in Ohio high school history to strike out 21 batters in a game and also went 4-for-4 with six RBIs on Thursday night during a 9-0 victory over visiting Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball contest in Meigs County.

Stewart struck out the side in each of his first six innings on the mound and retired 20 batters in a row via strikeout, until Welsh singled with two away in the seventh to spoil the perfect game and no-hit bids.

Stewart followed by getting Wheatley on a called third strike to end the game, completing the 21-strikeout performance. Stewart threw 92 pitches and did not allow a walk after 68 of those went for strikes.

The Marauders (7-2, 6-0 TVC Ohio) outhit AHS by an 11-1 overall margin and neither squad committed an error in the game. MHS also stranded six of the seven runners left on base.

Meigs broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the second, then tacked on three more in the fourth before adding a pair in the sixth.

Layne Stanley followed Stewart with two hits and two RBIs, while Drew Dodson, Lucas Finlaw, Theron Eberts, Jake Martin and Conner Imboden also had a safety each in the triumph.

Stanley scored a team-high three runs, with Stewart and Martin also crossing home plate twice apiece. Stewart also hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Fairland rallies late to beat Blue Devils, 3-0

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team recorded a 3-0 win against the Fairland Dragons Thursday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

Thursday’s ballgame was deadlocked for four innings, with neither team able to get runners home.

The Blue Devils (8-3, 6-1 OVC) broke that coldstreak in the fifth, getting two runners home.

The Blue and White went on to get an additional runner to score in the sixth, all the while keeping the home team off the board.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 6-3.

Getting one hit each for the Blue and White were Maddux Camden, Cole Hines, Beau Johnson, Zane Loveday, Mason Smith and Dalton Mershon.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Loveday, who allowed three hits, no runs and three walks while striking out 14 in seven innings pitched.

