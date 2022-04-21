Blue Devils burn South Point, 9-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — It was easy to point out this win.

The Gallia Academy baseball team scored a 9-2 home victory against the South Point Pointers Wednesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

After getting a run in the opening inning, the Blue Devils (7-3, 5-1 OVC) got four runs in the second.

The scoring started when Peyton Owens hit a single to bring home Dalton Mershon.

Maddux Camden followed with a single of his own to get Carter Harris to score.

A fielder’s choice hit by Cole Hines brought home Conner Roe.

Finally, Owens reached home after a wild pitch.

While the Pointers (3-7, 1-4) were able to sporadically score runs, they couldn’t do much from stopping the Blue and White bats from getting those runs back.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 7-6 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Zane Loveday with two.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Camden, Hines, Mershon, Owens and Roe.

Owens and Hines led in runs and RBIs, respectively with three each.

Leading the Pointers in hits were Brayden Hanshaw and Levi Lawson with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Mason Smith, who allowed four hits, one run and one walk while striking out seven in six innings pitched.

Marauders maul Alexander, 15-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Marauders just needed to get warmed up.

The Meigs baseball team broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the second and ultimately never looked back Wednesday night during a 15-0 mercy-rule victory over visiting Alexander in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The host Marauders (6-2, 5-0 TVC Ohio) outhit the Spartans by a sizable 14-2 overall margin and sandwiched a 9-run eruption in the third in between another 3-run outburst in the fourth — completing the 4-inning outcome.

MHS had 10 different players produce at least one hit in the triumph, with Drew Dodson and Caleb Burnem leading the way with three safeties apiece. Burnem also drove in a team-best three RBIs.

Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart, Lucas Finlaw, Theron Eberts, Jake McElroy, Jake Martin, Conner Imboden and Joey Young also had a hit each for Meigs.

Stanley, Dodson and Imboden each drove in two RBIs, while Stewart, Burnem, Finlaw and McElroy all scored two runs apiece for the victors.

Dodson allowed two hits and struck out five in picking up the winning decision.

Ervin and Viny had a hit each for AHS, which left only one runner on base. Meigs stranded four runners on the bags.

The Marauders — winners of four straight — claimed a season sweep with a 12-1 decision in Albany back on April 1.

Gallia Academy sophomore Peyton Owens connects with a Pointer pitch during a baseball game against South Point Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.22-GA-Owens.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Peyton Owens connects with a Pointer pitch during a baseball game against South Point Wednesday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports