RedStorm sweeps DH with OCU

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande parlayed a game one blowout and a game two rally into a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

The RedStorm posted a mercy rule-shortened 11-1 triumph over the Trailblazers in the opener, while recording a come-from-behind 4-3 victory in the nightcap to sweep the twin bill and the three-game weekend series.

Rio Grande improved to 21-26 overall and 8-10 in conference play with the wins.

Ohio Christian fell to 8-26 overall and 2-16 in the RSC as a result of the sweep.

In game one, sophomore Jakob Johnson (Pickerington, OH) stole the spotlight.

Johnson finished 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI, including a one-out, walkoff home run off the right field in the bottom of the eighth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Fellow sophomores Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) and Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) both finished 2-for-4 with a double, while juniors AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH) and Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL) and sophomore Austin Kendall (Troy, OH) all drove in one run each.

Junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits, three walks and a run over seven innings.

Shawn Grider started and took the loss for OCU, surrendering six hits and two walks — along with five runs — over 4-1/3 innings.

John Salyers went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss for the Trailblazers.

In the nightcap, Rio coughed up an early 2-0 lead before rallying with single markers in the fifth and sixth frames to regain the advantage and post the win.

The circumstances surrounding the go-ahead run were somewhat improbable.

Jordan opened the inning with a routine flyball to left-center which, unbelievably, fell untouched between a pair of OCU defenders for a double.

Freshman Cole Brennan (Anderson, OH) followed with a single to break the 3-all deadlock and plate Jordan with what proved to be the winning run.

Sophomore Lane Mettler (Bainbridge, OH) tossed four innings of three-hit, scoreless relief to get the win. He struck out four.

Brennan finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Thomas had two hits of his own with an RBI.

Andrew Daria was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, while Carter Hyde added a double.

Tanner Popp went the distance and took the loss for the Trailblazers.

Rio Grande’s Jakob Johnson had four hits, including two home runs, in Saturday’s game one win over Ohio Christian at Bob Evans Field. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.20-RIO-Jakob.jpg Rio Grande’s Jakob Johnson had four hits, including two home runs, in Saturday’s game one win over Ohio Christian at Bob Evans Field. Courtesy|Tara Gerlach

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

