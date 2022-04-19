Raiders knock off Alexander, 5-4

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley baseball team defeated the Alexander Spartans 5-4 at home Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

All nine runs of Monday’s ballgame were scored in the first two innings.

It was the visiting Spartans (0-4, 0-4 TVC Ohio) who got on the board first, scoring three runs in the first inning and one in the second.

The Raiders (3-1, 3-0) took the lead themselves in the bottom of the second inning, scoring all five of their runs.

Things got started when John Santos hit a single to help Cole Johnson and Colton Bradley score.

Santos himself and Ian Swisher both reached home after another single hit by Mason Rhodes.

Finally, Rhodes scored after Reid Haynes hit a double into center field.

From there, it was all on the defense on both sides, with only one runner getting past second base from the third inning on.

The Raiders outhit their opponents 9-6 in Monday’s ballgame.

Leading the Silver and Black in hits were Rhodes and Santos with two each.

Rounding out the River Valley hitting were Haynes, Johnson, Bradley, Swisher and Caleb Owens.

Rhodes and Santos also led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Spartans in hits was Oberholzer with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Raiders was Owens, who allowed six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out eight in seven innings pitched.

Big Blacks fall to Winfield

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team fell 9-0 on the road to the Winfield Generals Monday evening.

The Big Blacks (4-9) struggled to get much offense out during Monday’s ballgame.

On the other side, the Generals (13-4) scored in five of the six innings they batted in.

The Big Blacks were outhit 10-2 by their opponents.

Getting one hit each for the Black and Red were Connor Lambert and Evan Roach.

Leading the Generals in hits was Brett Bumgarner with four.

Getting the loss on the mound was Brylan Williamson, who allowed four hits, four runs and one walk while striking out two in three innings pitched.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

