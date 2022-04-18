Lady Marauders sweep Fed Hock

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs softball team enjoyed a couple of victories over the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers in a home doubleheader Saturday afternoon in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.

The Lady Marauders (4-5) won game one by a margin of 13-2 and game two 13-3.

Game one ended in five innings while game two went the whole seven.

The Maroon and Gold started game one hot, getting three runs.

After the Lady Lancers (2-6) got a run of their own at the top of the second, Meigs broke things open with 10 runs in the bottom of the inning.

From there, Federal Hocking could only score one more run before the mercy rule was enacted.

In game one, the Lady Marauders outhit their opponents 13-5.

Leading the Maroon and Gold in hits were Mara Hall, Lily Dugan and Jess Workman with two each.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting were Malia Payne, Delana Wright, Mallory Adams, Abbie Fife, Lizzie Stone, Hailey Roberts and Mya Smith.

Hall led in RBIs with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Marauders was Roberts, who allowed five hits, two runs and one walk while striking out nine in five innings pitched.

In the opening inning of game two, the home team scored eight runs to jump ahead by a large margin.

Both teams scored three runs in the second inning, while the Lady Marauders scored one final run in the fifth.

Once more, the Lady Marauders outhit their opponents, this time 15-5.

Leading the way were Payne and Roberts with three hits each.

Behind them with two hits were Hall, Dugan and Smith.

Getting a hit each were Wright, Fife and Stone.

Getting the win on the mound for game two was Workman, who allowed five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out nine in seven innings pitched.

Lady Falcons handle Lady Indians

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team took down the Sissonville Lady Indians at home Saturday afternoon by a score of 9-2.

Fresh off their 13-1 win against the Williamstown Lady Yellowjackets Friday, the Lady Falcons (14-1) scored two runs in the first inning to get on the board early.

The White and Red followed that up with a 3-run second inning to take a comfy 5-0 lead.

After the Lady Indians (12-5) scored two runs of their own at the top of the fourth, the home team had their highest-scoring inning in the bottom of the fourth.

First, Amber Wolfe hit a double to bring home Payton Staats.

Bailee Bumgarner scored on a Lauren Noble single for the second run.

The inning was capped off with Morgan Christian hitting a line drive to bring home Wolfe and Noble to give the Lady Falcons a 4-run inning.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 11-5.

The White and Red were led in hits by Wolfe and Noble with three each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting with one each were Christian, Bumgarner, Mikie Lieving, Emma Knapp and Kalyn Christian.

Wolfe also led in runs and RBIs with three each.

Leading the Lady Indians in hits was Taylor Oxley with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out 10 in seven innings pitched.

Lady Eagles tame Lady Tigers, 17-6

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Eastern softball team picked up a 17-6 road victory against the Marietta Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles (7-2) got on the board first in Saturday’s ballgame, scoring two runs in the opening inning.

The Green and Gold broke things open in the third inning, scoring five runs.

First, Ella Carleton hit a single to get Juli Durst and Megan Maxon home.

Soon after, Sydney Reynolds hit a 3-run homer to left field to bring herself, Carleton and Emma Putman home.

The road team was able to cruise from there, picking up runs in the remaining innings, including another 5-run effort in the seventh.

On the other side, the Lady Tigers (0-6) could only chip away at the Eastern lead with 1-run innings.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 17-14.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Putman with four.

Behind her with three hits was Carleton.

Netting two hits were Maxon, Hope Reed and Sidne Dillon.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Durst, Reynolds, Emma Edwards and Nataley Lantz.

Durst and Putman led in runs with three each, while Carleton and Reynolds led in RBIs with three each.

Leading the Lady Tigers in hits were Rhylen Tucker and Maya Farley with three each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed eight hits, four runs and no walks while striking out six in five innings pitched.

Blue Angels fall on the road

RUSSELL, Ky. — The Gallia Academy softball team suffered a 7-3 loss on the road to the Harrison County Fillies Saturday afternoon.

Coming off of a 6-5 win against the Russell Lady Devils Friday, the Blue Angels (4-4) didn’t score until the sixth inning.

Getting all three of their runs in the sixth, the Blue and White were unable to catch up to the 7-0 lead the Fillies (8-1) built for themselves.

The Blue Angels were outhit 8-7 by their opponents.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Jenna Harrison and Grace Truance with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Maddi Meadows, Taylor Mathie and Emma Hammons.

Mathie led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Fillies in hits was Isabella Persinger with three.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Blue Angels was Bella Barnette, who allowed four hits, five runs and three walks while striking out three in two innings pitched.

