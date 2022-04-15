Lady Eagles rally past Meigs, 7-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It’s never over until it’s over.

Junior Sydney Reynolds delivered 2-RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the Eastern softball team to cap a 4-run rally and claim a 7-6 victory over visiting Meigs on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup at Don Jackson Field.

The Lady Marauders (2-5) and the host Lady Eagles (6-2) combined for 26 hits and exchanged leads on four different occasions, all of which came after a scoreless first two innings of play.

Meigs built a 2-0 lead in the top of the third as Mara Hall scored on an error that allowed Delana Wright to reach safely, then a 2-out single from Lily Dugan brought Wright home.

EHS answered with a run in the fourth and took their first lead of the game in the fifth as Megan Maxon doubled in a pair of runs for a 3-2 edge.

MHS answered with four runs in the top half of the sixth as Wright doubled in two runs for a 4-3 lead. Mallory Smith scored on a ground out and Wright came around on a Dugan single for a 6-3 cushion.

Eastern started the bottom of the seventh with three straight singles to load the bases, then Emma Putman lifted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Hope Reed to score for a 6-4 contest.

Ella Carleton followed with a single that allowed Juli Durst to come home for a 6-5 deficit, then Reynolds followed with a double that plated both Reed and Carleton with the game-tying and game-winning scores.

Meigs outhit the hosts by a 14-12 overall margin, with Eastern also committing all four errors in the contest.

Ella Carleton was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs and six hits over two innings of relief work. Hailey Roberts took the loss after surrendering four earned runs and five hits over 2.1 frames while fanning one.

Reed led the Lady Eagles with three hits, followed by Maxon, Carleton, Reynolds and Juli Durst with two safeties apiece. Putnam also had one hit for the victors. Reynolds drove in a team-high three RBIs and Maxon added a pair of RBIs.

Dugan and Liyah Smith both led the Lady Marauders with three hits each, followed by Hall and Abbie Fife with two safeties apiece. Wright, Adams, Mia Smith and Jess Workman also had a hit each for the guests.

Wright and Dugan both knocked in a team-high two RBIs, with Wright leading MHS with two runs scored as well.

Blue Angels power back against Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team picked up a win on the road 4-2 Thursday evening against the Ironton Lady Tigers in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

It was the home team who got on the scoreboard first, as the Lady Tigers (4-1, 4-1 OVC) scored a run in the first and third innings.

The Blue Angels (3-3, 3-2) tied the game up in the fourth inning, scoring two runs.

The Blue and White took the lead in the next inning with another two runs.

The visitors held the hosts off to complete the win.

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents 8-5.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Grace Truance and Emma Hammons with two each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Jenna Harrison, Maddi Meadows, Bree Cemini and Colbie Nida.

Hammons led in RBIs with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Angels was Bella Barnette, who allowed two hits, no runs and four walks while striking out seven in 4.1 innings pitched.

Point falls to Lady Gators, 9-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Point Pleasant softball team were defeated in its next to last game of the Myrtle Beach tournament, falling 9-1 Thursday evening to the Greenbier Christian Lady Gators.

The Lady Knights (9-6) got their lone run at the top of the first inning, when Riley Cochran hit a single to bring home Hayley Keefer.

From there, the Black and Red struggled to get runners on base.

The Lady Gators (8-5) took the lead back in the bottom of the inning and didn’t look back from there.

The Lady Knights were outhit by their opponents 14-3.

Getting hits for the Black and Red were Keefer, Cochran and Kylie Price.

Leading the Lady Gators in hits were Linda Hodge and Cayden Thomas with three each.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed 11 hits, seven runs and no walks in five innings pitched.

Lady Rebels shutout by Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia softball team were defeated 10-0 in five innings on the road Thursday evening by the Fairland Lady Dragons.

The Lady Rebels (2-2) were unable to advance any runners home throughout Thursday’s ballgame.

On the other side, the Lady Dragons (5-2) quickly established a big lead, getting a 6-0 advantage going into the third inning.

The Lady Rebels were outhit 11-2 by their opponents.

Getting the hits for the Red and Gold were Payten Halley and Emilee Bowling.

Leading the Lady Dragons in hits was Ally Shepherd with three.

Notching the loss on the mound for the Lady Rebels was Jessie Rutt, who allowed eight hits, six runs and no walks while striking out five in four innings pitched.

Point baseball drops pair at Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team fell to 4-7 overall after dropping a pair of contests at Elkins High School.

The Big Blacks let a 1-0 lead get away in the third as Elkins scored four times and eventually held on for a 6-4 decision in the opening game.

Point followed by tying things up with Philip Barbour after scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-all contest, but the PBHS answered with two runs in the top half of the eighth and ultimately secured a 7-5 victory.

PPHS outhit Elkins by a 7-6 margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the contest.

Brylan Williamson, Hunter Lilly, Evan Roach, Casey Killingsworth, Zander Watson, Zack Jordan and Haydn Scott had a hit apiece in the Game 1 setback.

Philip Barbour outhit Point by an 8-5 count and the Big Blacks also committed five of the six errors.

Scott led PPHS with two hits and two RBIs, with Williamson, Roach and Caleb Hatfield also adding a hit each in the finale.

