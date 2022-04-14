Lady Generals end Wahama’s run

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Well, it had to end sometime.

The Wahama softball team lost for the first time since 2019 at the hands of the Winfield Lady Generals 7-1 on the road Wednesday evening.

The Lady Falcons (12-1) had won 39 games in a row.

The White and Red had trouble getting around the Lady General (9-3) defense, not getting a runner on base until the fourth inning.

On the other side of the field, the Green and White struck fast, getting a runner home in the opening inning.

However, the Wahama defense did some work of their own, not allowing the home team to score again until the fifth inning.

After the Lady Generals got four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, the Lady Falcons were in a 7-0 hole going into the final inning.

The lone run for the visitors came in that inning, when Payton Staats scored on a Bailey Moore single.

The Lady Falcons were outhit 8-6 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Kalyn Christian with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Moore, Mikie Lieving, Lauren Noble and Morgan Christian.

Leading the Lady Generals in hits was Dean, Moulder and Kimble with two each.

Getting the loss on the mound was Lieving, who allowed eight hits, seven runs and four walks while striking out six in six innings pitched.

Lady Rebels outlast Eastern, 9-8

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia softball team defeated the Eastern Lady Eagles 9-8 at home Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

It was the Lady Eagles (5-2, 4-1 TVC Hocking) who got on the board first, scoring a run at the top of the opening inning.

The Lady Rebels (2-1, 1-1) answered with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

After the Green and Gold tied the game with a run in the second inning, the Red and Gold scored two more runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead back.

Both squads had their highest-scoring innings in the sixth.

Eastern had three runs, started when Emma Edwards hit a single to bring home Ella Carleton.

A sac-fly by Cydnie Gillilan allowed both Emma Putman and Sydney Reynolds to score.

South Gallia got four runs of their own, started when Jessie Rutt hit a 3-run homer to bring home herself, Dafney Clary and Payten Halley.

They got one more run when Lalla Hurlow touched home.

The visitors attempted a late comeback in the seventh, scoring two more runs, but were unable to get the tying run passed second.

The Lady Rebels outhit their opponents 13-12.

Leading the Red and Gold in hits was Halley with four.

Behind her with three hits were Rutt and Hurlow.

Getting two hits was Clary.

Rounding out the South Gallia hitting was Halley.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Putman and Juli Durst with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Carleton and Megan Maxon.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Edwards and Hope Reed.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Rebels was Rutt, who allowed 12 hits, eight runs and three walks while striking out seven in seven innings pitched.

Getting the loss was Carleton, who allowed 13 hits, nine runs and one walk while striking out 10 in six innings pitched.

Lady Knights win against New York team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Point Pleasant softball team picked up a 5-2 win against New York’s Randolph High School in the Myrtle Beach tournament Wednesday morning.

The Lady Knights (9-5) got on the board first with a run in the top of the second inning.

After Randolph got a run of their own in the bottom of the second, the Black and Red followed up with a 2-run inning in the third, when Kaylee Byus and Kylie Price both got home from a grounder hit by Krysten Stroud.

Their second 2-run inning came in the fifth, with both Byus and Price scoring once more.

The Black and Red outhit their opponents 5-4 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Lady Knights in hits was Price with two.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Byus, Hayley Keefer and Riley Cochran.

Getting the win on the mound was Victoria Musser, who allowed four hits, two runs and no walks while striking out three in five innings pitched.

Blue Angels exterminate Hornets

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team scored a 7-2 win at home against the Coal Grove Lady Hornets Wednesday evening in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (2-3, 2-2 OVC) struck quickly, getting two runs in the first inning.

After the Lady Hornets (2-6, 0-5) scored two runs of their own to tie the game up in the fourth, the Blue and White took the lead back by scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The night was capped off for the home team with a 4-run inning in the sixth, sealing the win.

The Blue Angels outhit their opponents 10-6.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Jenna Harrison with four.

Behind her with two hits were Bree Cemini and Taylor Mathie.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Abby and Emma Hammons.

Harrison also led in runs with two while Cemini led in RBIs with the same number.

Getting the win on the mound was Bella Barnette, who allowed six hits, two runs and seven walks while striking out eight in seven innings pitched.

Lady Buckeyes outlast Meigs, 3-1

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Host Nelsonville-York built a 3-0 lead through three innings and ultimately held on Wednesday night during a 3-1 victory over the Meigs softball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Marauders (2-4, 2-2 TVC Ohio) were outhit by an 8-5 overall margin and also committed one of the three errors in the contest. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while the Lady Buckeyes left six on the bags.

Mallory Adams had three hits and an RBI to lead Meigs, while Delana Wright and Hailey Roberts added a safety apiece. Wright also scored once in the setback.

Abbie Fife allowed three runs (one earned), four hits and a walk over three innings of work while striking out five in the loss.

Shockey, Riffle and Giffin had two hits apiece to lead NYHS. Riffle also scored twice for the victors.

Giffin allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven for the winning decision.

Lady Rockets blast Southern 15-2

RACINE, Ohio — Things were respectable … until the sixth inning.

Visiting Wellston plated 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning, which ultimately turned a 4-1 lead into a resounding 15-2 victory over the Southern softball team on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The host Lady Tornadoes (1-2) trailed 3-1 after the first and were down 4-1 through three complete, where the score remained at the end of five full frames.

The Lady Rockets, however, sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, which resulted in 11 runs and a 15-1 advantage.

SHS — which was outhit 21-3 overall — mustered a run in its half of the sixth before ultimately falling by a mercy-rule decision.

Lauren Smith, Marlo Norris and Kamry Roush had a hit apiece for the hosts, with Roush providing the team’s lone RBI. Smith and Roush also scored a run each in the setback.

Sadie Henry paced Wellston with four hits and four RBIs, while Hannah Potts added three hits and scored three runs. Jenna Johnston also had two hits, three RBIs and scored four runs for WHS.

