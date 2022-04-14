Stewart tosses no-hitter against Buckeyes

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Just a few inches away from perfection.

Meigs senior Ethan Stewart allowed no hits, struck out 15 and hit one batter to ruin an otherwise flawless effort on Wednesday night during a 10-0 victory over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference baseball contest in Athens County.

Stewart recorded at least two strikeouts in each of his six innings on the mound, but the perfect game ended in the bottom of the second as Leighton was hit by a pitch with one away in the frame. The final 14 Buckeye batters were retired in order from there.

The visiting Marauders (5-2, 4-0 TVC Ohio) built leads of 1-0 and 3-0 through the first two innings, then plated a pair runs in the fourth and added three more in the fifth for a sizable 8-run cushion. MHS tacked on two more scores in the sixth to complete the mercy-rule decision.

Meigs outhit NYHS by a 8-0 margin and stranded seven runners on base. The Buckeyes left one runner on the bags and also committed both errors in the contest.

Stewart, Drew Dodson, Lucas Finlaw and Jake McElroy paced Meigs with two hits apiece, with Dodson driving in a team-best three RBIs. Stewart and McElroy also knocked in two RBIs each, while McElory and Jake Martin each scored a pair of runs.

Raiders put up 25 on Vikings

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley baseball team won a high-scoring affair at home, besting the Vinton County Vikings 25-11 in five innings Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-2 TVC Ohio) got on the board first, getting four runs in the opening inning.

After the visitors got four more runs in the second, the Raiders (2-1, 2-0) cut into the Viking lead with six runs of their own.

The Silver and Black took the lead permanently in the third with another 6-run inning.

The home team truly broke the game open in the fourth inning, with 13 runners touching home.

Eight of the nine batters in the Raider lineup scored in the fourth inning, with five of them touching home twice.

The Raiders outhit their opponents 14-10 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Silver and Black in hits was Braden McGuire with three.

Behind him with two hits were Mason Rhodes, Garrett Facemire, Cole Johnson and John Santos.

Rounding out the River Valley hitting were Reid Haynes, Ian Swisher and Caleb Owens.

Rhodes lead his team in runs with four while Facemire led in RBIs with five.

Leading the Vikings in hits was Faught with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the Raiders was Caleb Owens, who allowed six hits, four runs and four walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings pitched.

White Falcons defeat Irish, 7-2

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team defeated the Charleston Catholic Irish 7-2 at home Wednesday evening.

After getting a run in the opening inning, the White Falcons (9-2) got some insurance runs in the second, when Trey Ohlinger and Bryce Zuspan both walked home with the bases loaded.

After the Irish (4-3) got some runs of their own at the top of the third, the White and Red got those runs back in the bottom of the inning.

The home team got two more runs in the sixth and that was all she wrote.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 8-5 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Hayden Lloyd with three.

Behind him with two hits was Ohlinger.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Zuspan, Logan Roach and Ethan Gray.

Ohlinger also led in runs with two, while he, Roach and Ethyn Barnitz all led in RBIs with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Aaron Henry, who allowed two hits, one run and three walks while striking out five in two innings pitched.

Eagles top Rebels, 24-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern baseball team notched a 24-0 road victory in five innings over the South Gallia Rebels Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Eagles (6-1, 4-0 TVC Hocking) wasted little time getting on the board, netting seven runs in the first inning.

After a 2-run second, the Green and Gold capped off the evening with a 15-run third inning.

The Eagles outhit their opponents 18-2.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Brayden Smith, Sean Stobaugh and Jace Bullington with three each.

Behind them with two hits was Ryan Ross.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Wilhelm, Collins, Gilmore, Rockhold, Wells, Landon Randolph and Trey Hill.

Jahvin Davis and Ean Combs scored the only hits for the Rebels (0-5, 0-3) in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Getting the win on the mound for the Eagles was Randolph, who allowed two hits, no runs and seven walks while striking out four in five innings pitched.

Getting the loss was Alex Oram, who allowed seven hits, nine runs and six walks while striking out five in two innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.