Locals compete at RV quad

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley girls and Meigs boys came away with top honors on Tuesday night at a quad track and field meet hosted by RVHS.

The Lady Raiders dominated the girls side of the bracket, winning by 64 points while tallying a final mark of 121 points. Eastern was second with 57 points, while Meigs ended up third with 55 points.

RVHS won eight of the 17 events held in the girls division, while the Lady Eagles captured five crowns and the Lady Marauders secured the remaining four titles.

Three of the four relay wins went to the Lady Raiders as Kate Nutter, Carlee Manley, Grace Heffernan and Lauren Twyman claimed the 4×800-meter relay title with a time of 11:38.81.

Nutter, Heffernan, Twyman and Kallie Burger won the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:34, while Nutter, Burger, Becka Cadle and Kenzie Lloyd claimed the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:57.61.

Twyman won both the 800m run (time malfunction) and 1600m run (5:45.91), while Cadle won the 100m hurdles with a mark of 18.58 seconds.

Ruth Rickett claimed the long jump title for RVHS with a leap of 14 feet, 3 inches. Bryleigh McClure also won the 3200m run for the Lady Raiders with a time of 15:43.

Erica Durst paced the Lady Eagles with wins in the 100m dash (13.47), 200m dash (27.32) and 400m dash (59.69) events.

Emma Hayes also won the shot put (30-6) and discus (95-1) finales for EHS.

The MHS quartet of Maggie Musser, Charlotte Hysell, Edena Reynolds and Keaghan Wolfe won the 4x100m relay with a time of 55.86 seconds.

Musser claimed wins in both the 300m hurdles (52.03) and high jump (4-6) events, while Mallory Hawley won the pole vault with a cleared height of 8 feet, 6.25 inches.

The Marauders posted a winning tally of 101 points in the boys meet, with River Valley placing second with 67 points. The Eagles were third with 64 points, while Ohio Valley Christian mustered five points as well.

Meigs came away with nine event champions, including a win in the 4x100m relay as the quartet of Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennan Gheen posted a winning time of 47.02 seconds.

Eskew won both the 100m dash (12.19) and long jump (17-9) events, while Payton VanInwagen claimed the 110m hurdles (19.34) crown.

Brody Butcher won the 200m dash (25.83), Aaron Tobin claimed the shot put (36-6) title and Walker Mayer secured the discus (102-9) championship.

Braylon Harrison won the high jump (5-10) and Matthew Barr completed things for MHS by winning the pole vault with a cleared height of 12 feet even.

The Raiders won two relays as Andrew Huck, Justin Stump, Ethan Schultz and Michael Conkle claimed the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:41.75. Schultz, Stump, Conkle and Cody Wooten also won the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:51.

Stump won the 400m dash (57.03) and Schultz captured the 300m hurdles title with a time of 46.68 seconds. Seth Collins also won the 3200m run with a mark of 14:31.

Brayden O’Brien, Connor Nolan, Rylee Barrett and Koen Sellers claimed the lone relay win for Eastern after posting a time of 9:02.36 in the 4x800m relay.

O’Brien also won both the 800m run (2:10.91) and 1600m run (4:49) events.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the River Valley quad held Tuesday in Bidwell.

Meigs junior Matthew Barr looks to clear the bar during an attempt in the pole vault Tuesday night in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.15-MHS-Barr.jpg Meigs junior Matthew Barr looks to clear the bar during an attempt in the pole vault Tuesday night in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Lauren Twyman hits full stride during the 800m run Tuesday night in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.15-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley senior Lauren Twyman hits full stride during the 800m run Tuesday night in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

