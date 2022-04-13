Freitag qualifies for nationals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Dean Freitag recorded a first-place finish to fuel the efforts of the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team at The Monday Meet hosted by Indiana Tech University on Monday afternoon.

Freitag, a senior from Magnolia, Ohio, hit the “A” qualifying standard for the upcoming NAIA national championship in the 5,000-meter race walk, taking first place with a time of 21:47.62.

Three other members of the RedStorm contingent scored Top 10 showings in their respective events at the meet, which was not team scored.

Sophomore Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH) finished fourth in the 5,000-meter race walk with a time of 27:14.87, while sophomore Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH) tied for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 1.92m and sophomore Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH), who was seventh in the javelin throw with a toss of 43.23m.

Rio’s 4×400 relay squad, which included Harris, sophomore Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH), sophomore Jorden Williams (Springfield, OH) and sophomore Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), placed eighth with a finish of 3:31.68.

The RedStorm’s 4×800 relay team, which was comprised of Sullivan, Jr., Lightner, freshman Danuel Persinger (Bidwell, OH) and senior Cody Booth (New Philadelphia, OH), took fifth place with a time of 8:11.92.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

Rio men 8th in RSC Championship

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team posted an eighth-place finish in the River States Conference Championship, which concluded its three-day run on Tuesday at the Belterra Resort.

The RedStorm, who were in sixth place after each of the first two rounds, shot a 41-over par 325 over the final 18 holes and dropped two positions by finishing at 123-over par 975.

Midway University led from start to finish and captured its second straight league title by finishing at 46-over par 898.

The Eagles advance to the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship as the RSC’s automatic team qualifier. The national tournament is scheduled for May 17-20, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Indiana University East finished as the runner-up and Indiana University Kokomo placed third, maintaining their respective positions throughout the tourney.

IU East (+71, 923) and IU Kokomo (+84, 936) both had their best rounds on Tuesday shooting 300 and 301 on the final day, respectively.

Individually, Rio Grande was paced by junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who finished in a three-way tie for 21st place at 27-over par 240. He was tied for 11th after Sunday’s opening round after shooting a 77.

Also competing for the RedStorm were junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for 26th place at 30-over 243; senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who was one of three players tied for 29th place at 31-over 244; sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who was among a trio tied for 34th place at 35-over par 248; and junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who tied for 46th place in the 59-golfer field at 54-over par 267.

All five of Midway’s players finished tied for 12th or higher in the championship and all five earned All-River States Conference honors, with four on the All-RSC First Team.

Midway’s Will Molen took medalist honors with a 5-over par total for the tournament. He led all 54 holes with rounds of 70-73-75 and posted a four-shot win over Indiana University East’s Jake Miller.

Miller shot a final-round 70 to climb from fifth place to runner-up on the final leaderboard. With rounds of 75-77-70, Miller earned the RSC Men’s Golfer of the Year honor, which was awarded to the best combined scoring in the RSC Fall Preview and at this week’s RSC Championship.

Likewise, the All-RSC First & Second Team took into account the fall and spring events. Miller led the All-RSC First Team and was joined there by four players from Midway — Camron Turner, Hayes Mason, Molen and Logan Conn.

The All-RSC Second Team featured Elliott Smith (Midway), Harley Pugh (IU Kokomo), Noah Onyett (Oakland City), Andrew Granda (St. Mary-of-the-Woods), Kyle Cochran (IU East) and Nate Neal (Oakland City).

Midway’s Mason, a freshman, was named as the league’s Newcomer of the Year. He led all newcomers this year and finished tied for fourth overall this week with rounds of 77-74-75.

Midway head coach Otis Smith was named the Thomas Hackleroad RSC Men’s Golf Coach of the Year. Smith is in his sixth year in charge of Eagles men’s golf and his ninth year overall at the school also as the women’s golf head coach.

Also named was the RSC Men’s Golf Champions of Character Team. One member from each school was nominated by their coach for best displaying the five character values of the NAIA: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.

Blakeman was Rio Grande’s representative on the list.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action April 24-26 when it concludes its season at WVU Tech’s Golden Bear Classic in Daniels, W.Va.

McCarthy leads Rio Grande women at Monday Meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Mackenzie McCarthy posted a pair of Top 10 showings, including one which met the “B” qualifying standard for the national championship, to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team at The Monday Meet hosted by Indiana Tech University on Monday afternoon.

McCarthy, a sophomore from New Franklin, Ohio, hit the “B” standard in the 1,500-meter run, finishing fifth in a time of 4:40.16.

She also finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.18.

McCarthy was also part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay squad, which finished second in a time of 4:03.64. The quartet also included the freshman duo of Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) and Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH) and sophomore Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH).

Individually, Rio Grande also got an eighth-place finish from junior Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) in the hammer throw with a toss of 46.54m and a ninth-place outing by Dingus in the 400-meter dash after she crossed in a time of 59.13.

The meet was not team scored.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday at the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by the University of Charleston (W.Va.).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

