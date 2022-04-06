Point sweeps Wood Invitational titles

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A sweep for the home squads.

The Point Pleasant boys and girls track teams both came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2022 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

Both the Black Knights and Lady Knights recorded triple-digit tallies by night’s end, the only two programs to accomplish that feat at the annual meet held at PPHS.

The Black Knights destroyed the boys field by more than 100 points as Point finished the night with nine first place finishes and final mark of 178 points. Nicholas County was the overall runner-up out of 10 teams with 71 points, while Gallia Academy (59), Meigs (41) and Wahama (27) respectively placed third, seventh and eighth.

Cael McCutcheon landed a pair of victories in the 300-meter hurdles (46.03 seconds) and the pole vault (13 feet), while Cody Schultz won the discus with a throw of 154 feet, 1 inch.

Preston Taylor won the 100m dash (11.60) and Jonathan Griffin claimed first in the 400m dash (52.85) while also placing second in the 200m dash (23.85).

Trenton Murphy (2:18.46) and Reese Hunt (46.78) respectively finished second in the 800m run and 300m hurdles events, while Luke Derenberger was the long jump runner-up with a leap of 18 feet, 4.5 inches.

Griffin, Tyson Richards, Trey Peck and Nathan Bentz won the 4x200m relay (1:38.45), while Griffin, Gavin Jeffers, Grant Barton and Brayden Randolph won the 4x400m relay (3:58.66).

Randolph, Hector Castillo, Cooper Tatterson and Trenton Murphy claimed the 4x800m relay (9:27.47) title. Derenberger, Hunt, Barton and Peck also won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:04.64.

The Blue Devils won three event titles, with Daunevyn Woodson playing a part in all of those en route to claiming high-point honors in the boys meet.

Woodson won the long jump (20 feet), 200m dash (23.12) and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team — joined by Mason Skidmore, Hunter Shamblin and Braydn Simmons — that posted a winning mark of 45.54 seconds. Woodson was also second in the 100m dash with atime of 11.70 seconds.

Skidmore also earned a second place finish in the high jump with a cleared height of six feet even.

The Marauders had a single top-2 effort from the quartet of Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennen Gheen in the 4x100m relay after placing second with a time of 46.64 seconds.

Rowen Gerlach won the shot put for Wahama with a throw of 47 feet, 4.5 inches. It was also the only top-2 effort produced by the White Falcons.

The Lady Knights came away with six individual championships in 18 events and finished the day with 110 points. Nicholas County was second out of 11 scoring teams with 99 points.

Gallia Academy (91), Meigs (45), Wahama (13) and Hannan (3) respectively placed third, sixth, ninth and 11th in the girls division.

Elicia Wood was the high-point scorer in the girls meet after the PPHS senior won first place in the high jump (5-5), 200m dash (28.05), 100m hurdles (15.98) and 300m hurdles (50.76) events.

Addy Cottrill won both the shot put (37-7) and discus (122-2) events for the Lady Knights, while Katelynn Smith was also second in the long jump (14-0).

The quartet of Daisy Sargent, Emma Nilsson, Riayn Fetty and Kendra Lee secured second place in the 4x800m relay with a time of 14:14.44.

The Blue Angels won three relay events and also received a first place finish from Callie Wilson in the pole vault (11-4). Chanee Cremeens was second in both the shot put (32-6) and discus (112-0) events, while Courtney Corvin was second in the 800m run (2:48.72).

Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Alivia Lear and Zoe Smith won both the 4x100m relay (55.30) and 4x200m relay (2:00.53) events. Corvin, Kennedy Smith, Krystal Davison and Elizabeth Hout were victors in the 4x800m relay (12:41.11) as well.

Smith, Corvin, Brittyn Snedaker and Jayln Short also placed second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 5:12.70.

The Lady Marauder quartet of Elizabeth Anderson, Keaghan Wolfe, Charlotte Hysell and Maggie Musser won the 4x400m relay event with a time of 5:03.65. Musser also placed second in the 300m hurdles with a mark of 52 seconds even.

Michaela Hieronymus scored the lone Lady Falcon top-2 finish with a runner-up effort in the pole vault (7-6).

Yanara Gonzalas, Summer Nance, Miranda Smith and Hanna Chapple placed fifth in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:19.35, giving the Lady Wildcats their highest finish at the meet.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2022 Paul Wood Invitational held Friday night at Point Pleasant High School.

