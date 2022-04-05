White Falcons handle Point, 12-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mayhem in Mason County.

The Wahama baseball defeated the rival Point Pleasant Big Blacks by a score of 12-1 on the road Monday evening.

After a scoreless first inning, the White Falcons (8-2) got to their scoring ways at the top of the second.

Things got started for the White and Red when Hayden Lloyd hit a double to bring home Bryce Zuspan.

Lloyd himself got home on a wild pitch.

An error committed by the Big Blacks (3-6) allowed Nathan Fields and Blake Henry to score to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.

On the other side, the Black and Red struggled to respond, unable to get runners on base.

In the top of the fourth, a Nathan Manuel double brought home Henry and Aaron Henry.

A run by Eli Rickard due to a sac-fly from Trey Ohlinger gave Wahama a 7-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Ohlinger and Lloyd both got home on a Point Pleasant error.

After the White Falcons got a further three runs in the top of the seventh, the Big Blacks found themselves in a deep hole.

The home team did manage to get one run on the board, Haydn Scott getting walked home with the bases loaded, but the Black and Red could do no more before the final out was called.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 7-4.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Manuel with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Ohlinger, Zuspan, Lloyd, Fields and Logan Roach with one each.

Manuel also led in RBIs with three while Lloyd led in runs with two.

Leading the Big Blacks in hits was Brylan Williamson with two.

Rounding out the Black and Red hitting were Connor Lambert and Bradey Cunningham with one each.

Scott had the lone run for Point while Hunter Lilly had the lone RBI.

Getting the win on the mound for Wahama was Ethan Barnitz, who allowed one hit, no runs and four walks while striking out 10 in 4.1 innings pitched.

Getting the loss for Point was Lilly, who allowed four hits, seven runs and four walks while striking out eight in 3.1 innings pitched.

Blue Devils blast South Point, 11-0

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The hits … and the wins … keep on coming.

The Gallia Academy baseball team pounded out a dozen hits and notched its fourth consecutive victory on Monday night with an 11-0 victory over host South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.

The visiting Blue Devils (4-1, 2-0 OVC) built leads of 1-0 and 4-0 through the opening two frames, then shook off a scoreless third by erupting for seven more runs over the next three frames for an 11-0 advantage midway through the sixth.

The Pointers — who managed only four hits — couldn’t come up with an answer in the home half of the sixth, allowing GAHS to secure the mercy-rule triumph.

The Blue Devils had seven different players produce at least one hit, and five of those safeties were doubles. The guests also stole seven bases and stranded seven on base, while SPHS left only three on the bags.

Maddux Camden led Gallia Academy with three hits and three RBIs, followed by Beau Johnson, Zane Loveday and Conner Roe with two safeties each. Cole Hines, Carter Harris and Peyton Owens also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Owens scored a team-high three runs, with Camden following with two runs scored. Hines and Loveday also knocked in a pair of RBIs apiece.

Hanshaw, Freeman, Lawson and Haney had a hit apiece for the Pointers.

Camden worked five innings, allowing four hits and striking out two en route to the win. Lawson took the loss after surrendering six earned runs and eight hits over 3.1 innings of work.

Wahama sophomore Chandler McClanahan (11) catches a throw as Point Pleasant sophomore Brylan Williamson (16) steals second base during a baseball game Monday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va.