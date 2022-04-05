RedStorm pounds Pioneers in sweep

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande flexed its offensive muscles on Sunday afternoon, sweeping a River States Conference softball doubleheader from Point Park University at frosty Fairhaven Park.

The RedStorm rolled to an 11-1 victory in game one before posting a 9-0 win in the nightcap.

Head coach Chris Hammond’s squad improved to 26-10 overall and 11-1 in league play with the sweep.

The host Pioneers dipped to 9-13 overall and 2-6 in the RSC with the two losses.

In game one, Rio bolted to a 5-1 lead after two innings and then added six runs over its final three at bats.

Senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, while sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) had two doubles and drove in three runs of her own.

Sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) finished with two hits and two RBI, while senior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) went 2-for-3 and sophomore Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) had a run-scoring double.

Sophomore Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) picked up her eight win in nine decisions, scattering seven hits and a walk to go along with four strikeouts.

Taylor Goldstrohm, Carissa Scekeres and Jodi Frontino all doubled in the loss for Point Park, while Angalee Beall went the distance in the circle and suffered the loss.

The nightcap saw Rio push across four runs in the first inning and never look back.

The RedStorm tacked on single markers in both the fifth and sixth innings before scoring three times in the seventh to set the final score.

Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) went 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in, while Doll homered, tripled, had a sacrifice fly and drove in four runs.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) tossed her second straight shutout in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out five.

Jada Simon started and lost for the Pioneers. She also had two hits, including a double, in three at bats.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it hosts Indiana University Southeast.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.