Royals eliminate Rio from MSC tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Fifth-seeded Warner (Fla.) University got off to a quick start and never looked back, cruising to a straight sets win over the University of Rio Grande in Thursday’s opening round of the 2022 Mid-South Conference Men’s Volleyball Tournament at Ephram White Gym.

The Royals advanced via a 25-13, 25-8, 25-18 victory, improving to 12-6 in the process.

Rio Grande, the No. 12 seed in the tourney, ended its inaugural campaign at 2-26.

Warner had just one attack error in the opening two sets combined — as opposed to 29 kills in 38 total swings — and finished with a .596 attack percentage for the match (41 kills, 7 errors, 57 swings).

The RedStorm trailed just 11-10 in the opening set after a kill by freshman Ethan Johnson (Hamilton, OH), but the Royals scored 14 of the final 17 winners in the stanza to grab the early match lead.

Warner bolted to a 10-0 lead in set two and Rio Grande got no closer than seven points in the remainder of the set to take a 2-0 match lead.

Rio led 2-1 and 3-2 early in set three — its only leads of the entire match — and was down just 15-13 following a kill by freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH), but the RedStorm got no closer the rest of the way as the Royals finished off the win.

Rio finished with a .070 attack percentage for the match, with 24 kills and 19 errors in 70 attacks.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lews Center, OH) and Miller-Bross both had six kills to pace Rio, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 20 assists and freshman Juan Carlos Polanco (Columbus, OH) had three digs.

Kaylor and freshman Sam Winoven (Pickerington, OH) had two block assists each in a losing cause.

Jeremy Torres and Felipe Mendes had 16 and 10 kills, respectively, for Warner, while Matheus Ferreria-Collares had 31 assists.

Torres also had nine digs, one solo block and two block assists for the Royals.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

