Lady Eagles double up Trimble, 10-5

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern softball team defeated the Trimble Lady Cats at home 10-5 Friday evening in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (2-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Hope Reed reached home after a triple hit by Megan Maxon.

Maxon herself got home after a Ella Carleton hit a grounder.

In the second inning, Sydney Reynolds reached home from a single hit by Tori Driggs.

Driggs advanced home after Juli Durst single to give the home team a 4-0 lead heading into the third inning.

After a scoreless third inning, the Lady Cats (0-1, 0-1) scored three runs in the top of the fourth to heavily cut into the Eastern lead.

However, the Lady Eagles scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to set things right.

Both teams got two more runs in the rest of Friday’s ballgame.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 12-8.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Durst and Maxon with three each.

Behind them was Emma Putman with two hits.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting with one hit each were Carleton, Reynolds, Driggs and Cydnie Gillilan.

Maxon and Putman led in runs with two each, while Durst, Carleton, Maxon and Putman each had two RBIs.

Leading the Lady Cats in hits were Osborne and Dixon with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed eight hits, five runs and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings pitched.

Lady Falcons obliterate Lady Titans, 20-4

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team trounced the Gilmer County Lady Titans on the road Saturday afternoon to the tune of 20-4 in four innings.

The Lady Falcons (9-0) scored in all four innings of Saturday’s ballgame.

The scoring got started when Emma Knapp singled to bring home Mikie Lieving in the first inning.

This got followed up by Morgan Christian hitting a 2-run homer to center field to bring herself and Knapp home to wrap up a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Lieving and Lauren Noble both hit home runs to extend the Wahama lead to 6-0.

The Lady Titans (4-4) got two runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning.

However, the White and Red responded at the top of the third when Lieving hit a single to bring home Bailey Moore.

Amber Wolfe proceeded to hit a 3-run homer to get herself Lieving and Kate Reynolds home.

The Lady Falcons went on to score 10 runs at the top of the fourth inning.

The Titans were only able to score two more runs in the bottom of the inning, not enough to extend Saturday’s ballgame.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 18-5.

Lieving led in hits with four.

Behind her were Wolfe, Noble and Moore with three each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Knapp and Christian with two each, and Kalyn Christian with one hit.

Lieving also led in runs with four while Wolfe led in RBIs with seven.

Leading the Lady Titans in hits was Bourn with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Elissa Hoffman, who allowed five hits, four runs and no walks while striking out six in four innings pitched.

Lady Knights split DH with Lady Spartans

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant softball team went right down the middle in a doubleheader against the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans.

The Lady Knights (5-4) won game one by a score of 7-4 and lost game two 3-2.

Fresh off of their 11-3 win against the John Marshall Lady Monarchs Friday, Point was looking to get a winning streak going.

The Black and Red started game one hot, getting three runs in the first inning.

Hayley Keefer was batted in from a single hit by Tayah Fetty.

Fetty and Kaylee Byus were then brought home by a Kylie Price double.

The visitors added onto their lead in the third, when an error helped bring Fetty home and a double hit by Victoria Musser advanced Havin Roush around the bases.

Keefer and Julia Parsons both got home in the fourth inning to give the Lady Knights a 7-0 lead.

However, the Lady Spartans (4-3) attempted a late-game comeback, scoring two runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but Point held them off.

Despite getting the win, the Lady Knights were outhit by their opponents 16-7.

Getting the win on the mound was Musser, who allowed eight hits, two runs and two walks while striking out one in 4.2 innings pitched.

Game two was deadlocked in the first three innings, with neither team able to get runners home.

The Lady Knights got on the scoreboard at the top of the fourth inning when Keefer hit a solo home run.

An insurance run was added when Fetty was batted in by Price.

The Black and Red held onto this lead until the bottom of the fifth, when the Spartans added three runs of their own.

The visitors were unable to get anyone else home, sealing the loss.

Both teams made five hits in game two.

Getting the loss was Krysten Stroud, who allowed five hits, three runs and no walks while striking out five in six innings pitched.

Across both games, Fetty led in hits with three.

Getting two hits were Keefer, Byus, Price and Musser.

Getting one hit was Roush.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.