Tolsia fends off Wildcats, 14-9

ASHTON, W.Va. — A valiant effort, but still a loss.

The Hannan baseball team suffered a 14-9 defeat at the bats of the Tolsia Rebels at home Saturday afternoon.

Before Saturday’s game, the Wildcats (1-2) got their first win Wednesday, beating South Gallia 18-8.

The Rebels (1-4) got first blood in Saturday’s ballgame, scoring two runs in the first.

The Orange and Blue furthered their lead at the top of the third inning, getting five runners home to go up 7-0.

However, the Navy and White got some runs of their own soon after, with Levi Meadows getting a double to bring home Xavier Stone and Logan Barker in the bottom of the third.

The visitors went on to score one run in the fourth inning and two in the sixth to put the home squad down 10-2 with six outs to go.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dakota Reynolds got a hit to bring home Ion Choffin.

Reynolds himself came home after the Rebels balked with the bases loaded, and Braxton Call singled to get Isaiah Ramey home, cutting the Tolsia lead to 10-5.

After the Rebels scored four more runs in the top of the seventh, the Wildcats needed to score at least nine runs to keep the game going.

Choffin and Rainey both got walked home with the bases loaded.

Call followed that up with a double to get Reynolds and Barker home.

However, that was all the Navy and Blue were able to get before the final out was called.

The Wildcats were outhit 13-8 by their opponents.

Leading Hannan in hits was Call with two.

Rounding out the Navy and White hitting were Barker, Stone, Meadows, Chaffin, Ramey and Brady Edmunds with one hit each.

Leading the Rebels in hits was Brian Ekers with three.

Blue Devils outlast Ironton, 2-1

IRONTON, Ohio — Maddux Camden had two hits and drove in two RBIs, including the game-winner in the top of the seventh, while guiding the Gallia Academy baseball team to a 2-1 victory over host Ironton on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

Camden broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a squeeze bunt that allowed Conner Roe to score from third for a 1-0 edge.

The Fighting Tigers (2-2, 0-1 OVC) countered with an Ian Ginger sacrifice fly that plated Jacob Sloan, making it a 1-all contest through five complete.

Peyton Owens provided a 2-out single in the top of the seventh, then Camden followed with a double that brought Owens around to score — giving the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) a 2-1 advantage.

Brady Moatz had a 2-out single for IHS in the bottom half of the seventh, but the hosts followed with a groundout that wrapped up the 1-run outcome.

GAHS outhit Ironton by a 7-1 overall margin and both teams played an error-free contest.

Camden and Owens paced the guests with two hits each, while Roe, Cole Hines and Zane Loveday added a safety apiece.

Loveday went the full seven frames and allowed one hit, one unearned run and four walks while striking out eight for the victory.

Eagles get job done against Trimble, 9-2

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern baseball team got its first win in conference play Friday, a 9-2 home victory over the Trimble Tomcats in a Ohio Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The Eagles (3-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) got things started in the first inning, with Peyton Buckley hitting a single to bring Brayden Smith home.

The Green and Gold added onto their lead in the third, with an error bringing home Bryce Newland.

Smith and Jace Bullington also crossed home to give the home squad a 4-0 lead.

Four more Eagle runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Another Tomcat (0-1, 0-1) error got Bullington home, while a triple hit by Brady Yonker brought home Trey Hill and Landon Randolph.

Yonker himself advanced home from a single hit by Ryan Ross to give the home team a big 8-0 lead heading into the final two innings.

Trimble got one run in the top of the sixth, but the Eagles got that run back in the bottom of the inning, with Buckley coming home.

The Tomcats got just one more run in the seventh inning to seal the Eagles’ win.

The Eagles outhit their opponents 13-3.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Bullington with three.

Getting two hits were Ross, Smith, Buckley and Yonker.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting with one each were Hill and Sean Stobaugh.

Smith and Bullington led in runs with two each, while Stobaugh and Yonker led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Tomcats in hits were Wisor, Lackey and Henry with one each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Eagles was Smith, who allowed two hits, two runs and two walks while striking out seven in 6.2 innings pitched.

White Falcons split doubleheader with Sherman

SETH, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team had one win and one loss to the Sherman Tide on the road Saturday afternoon.

The White Falcons (7-2) lost game one 11-4 and won game two 10-4.

The White and Red got on the board first in game one, with Ethyn Barnitz hitting a home run to center field in the first inning.

However, the Tide (8-2) scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

After the home team got one more run in the second, the White Falcons couldn’t respond until the fourth inning, when Nathan Manuel hit another solo home run for Wahama.

In the same inning, Logan Roach hit a fly ball to left field, bringing home Trey Ohlinger and Bryce Zuspan.

While Sherman scored a further seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, the visitors weren’t able to respond from their.

The White Falcons were outhit by their opponents 14-7 in game one.

Getting the loss on the mound was Aaron Henry, who allowed seven hits, five runs and three walks while striking out six in two innings pitched.

In game two, the White and Red once again scored in the first inning.

Barnitz hit his second homer of the day to bring himself and Roach home, while Henry hit a home run of his own in the next at bat.

The visitors four more runs in the second, with Roach, Barnitz, Manuel and Ethan Gray all finding the home plate.

After the Tide got two runs of their own in the bottom of the second, the White Falcons got those runs back and then some over the course of the next two innings.

Roach reached home on a Sherman error in the third, while Ohlinger and Eli Rickard scored in the fourth.

The home team were able to score two more runs in the seventh, but it only made a small dent in the Wahama lead.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 15-7 in game two.

Getting the win on the mound was Zuspan, who allowed five hits, two runs and one walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings pitched.

Over the two games, the White Falcons were led in hits by Roach with six.

Behind him was Barnitz with four and Ohlinger with three.

Getting two hits each were Henry, Gray and Manuel.

Getting one hit each were Zuspan and Nathan Fields.

Hannan junior Xavier Stone (1) slides into second base during a baseball game against the Tolsia Rebels Saturday afternoon in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/04/web1_4.5-Han-Stone.jpg Hannan junior Xavier Stone (1) slides into second base during a baseball game against the Tolsia Rebels Saturday afternoon in Ashton, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports