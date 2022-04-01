Local track teams compete at Meigs Open

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Some positive results to start with.

Athletes from Gallia Academy, River Valley, Southern, Eastern and South Gallia joined host Meigs in producing some encouraging marks on Tuesday at the 2022 Meigs Open held at Farmers Bank Stadium.

The Warren boys and Fort Frye girls ultimately came away with top teams honors at the season-opening venue, which had at least 14 scoring teams on each side of the tournament.

The Warriors posted a winning mark of 161 points in the boys field, with Athens placing second out of 15 scoring teams with 121 points.

Meigs was third overall with 56 points, while Gallia Academy (37), River Valley (36) and South Gallia (28) respectively placed in the seven through nine spots. Eastern was 11th with 26 points, while Southern scored six points to place 13th overall.

The Marauders landed an event title in the 4×100-meter relay as the quartet of Logan Eskew, Conlee Burnem, Dillon Howard and Brennan Gheen posted a winning mark of 45.85 seconds.

Matt Barr also won the pole vault crown for MHS with a cleared height of 12 feet even.

Burnem placed second in the 100m dash (12.02) and was third in the 200m dash (25.52). Braylon Harrison was also the high jump runner-up with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. Howard placed third in the 100m dash (12.03) as well.

Daunevyn Woodson (23.20) and Blake Skidmore (6-0) claimed titles for the Blue Devils in the 200m dash and high jump, respectively.

Woodson, Braydn Simmons, Nate Yongue and Mason Skidmore also finished second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.39 seconds.

Andrew Huck placed second in the pole vault for the Raiders with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches. The quartet of Ethan Schultz, Justin Stump, Michael Conkle and Cody Wooten also placed third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:51.15.

Levi Wolford secured a pair of top-3 finishes for the Rebels, including a runner-up effort in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 6.25 inches. Wolford was also third in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Eagle foursome of Brayden O’Brien, Connor Nolan, Rylee Barrett and Seth Collins placed third in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:26.54. O’Brien was also third in the 800m run with a mark of 2:14.07.

Blake Shain paced the Tornadoes with a third place finish in the long jump that covered 17 feet, 2.5 inches.

Fort Frye posted a winning mark of 90.5 points in the girls division, with Warren ending up second out of 14 scoring teams with 87 points.

River Valley was sixth overall with 47.5 points and Eastern was seventh with 45 points, while Southern (32), Meigs (29) and Gallia Academy (28) respectively placed in the nine through 11 spots of the field. South Gallia was also 13th with 11 points.

Lauren Twyman scored an event championship for the Lady Raiders by winning the 800m run with a time of 2:33.12. Twyman was also second in the 1600m run (5:46.22).

Twyman, Kate Nutter, Kallie Burger and Grace Heffernan were third in the 4x400m relay (4:42.66). Nutter, Twyman, Heffernan and Carlee Manley also placed third in the 4x800m relay (11:14.31).

Nutter, Burger, Becka Cadle and Kenzie Lloyd were third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:01.35 as well for RVHS.

Erica Durst won the 400m dash for the Lady Eagles with a time of 1:00.47. Durst was also second in the 200m dash (27.63) and third in the 100m dash (13.56).

Emma Hayes was first in the discus event with a winning mark of 104 feet, 1 inch. Hayes also placed second in the shot put (29-6.75) final.

Kayla Evans was second in the 300m hurdles (52.68) for the Lady Tornadoes and also tied for second place in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet even. Ally Anderson also finished third in the 100m hurdles (18.85) for SHS.

Madison Floyd had the lone top-3 finish for the Lady Marauders after finishing second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.69 seconds.

Chanee Cremeens paced the Blue Angels with a runner-up effort in the discus (104-0) and third place finish in the shot put (29-5.75).

Ryleigh Halley placed third in the discus (90-9.25) and finished as the lone Lady Rebel to secure a top-3 finish at the meet.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

