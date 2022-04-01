Raike wins national title

Point Pleasant senior Derek Raike, center, became just the second grappler in Point Pleasant history to win a national championship after claiming the 152-pound title last Saturday at the 2022 N ational High School Coaches Association Championships held in Virginia Beach. Raike — a 4-time state champion for the Big Blacks — joined another 4-time champion in Rusty Maness in becoming the only PPHS grapplers to ever win a national championship. Raike — an Oho University commit — posted four pinfall wins and a perfect 6-0 mark against opponents from the likes of New Jersey, Maine, South Carolina, New York and Florida. Raike, now a 3-time All-American at the national level, has accounted for a third of Point Pleasant’s nine All-American honors. Maness won his national title at 119 pounds back in 2011. Raike is joined in the photo by PPHS assistant coach Jed Ott, left, and PPHS head coach John Bonecutter. (Submitted photo)

