Lady Eagles fall to Warren, 6-5

VINCENT, Ohio — A close loss to open the season.

A late run doomed the Eastern softball team in its season opener against the Warren Lady Warriors Monday evening, with the Green and Gold falling on the road 6-5.

After the Lady Warriors (1-0) took an early 1-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Eagles (0-1) took the lead with a 3-run inning in the third.

The scoring got started when Juli Durst reached home after a single by Ella Carleton.

Carleton herself and Megan Maxon were brough home with a single by Emma Putman.

However, the Blue and White scored four more runs in the bottom of the third to take back the lead.

The Green and Gold scored one run in the fifth and another in the seventh to tie the game up, leaving the road team to see if they could force the game into extra innings.

Those extra innings never came as the Lady Warriors hit a walk-off home run at their first at-bat to win the game.

The two teams both had seven hits in Monday’s ballgame.

Leading the Lady Eagles in hits was Maxon with two.

The Eastern batters who made one hit were Durst, Carleton, Putman, Hope Reed and Cydnie Gillilan.

Durst and Maxon led in runs with two each, while Maxon, Carleton and Putman each had one RBI.

Leading the Lady Warriors in hits was Lynch and Congleton with two each.

Congleton also hit the home run to win the game for the hosts.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while walking one and striking out three.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.