Black Knights win Nutter Invite

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Black Knights proved that they could more than hang with the big boys.

The Point Pleasant boys track and field team won three event titles and ultimately captured the team championship on Friday night during the 2022 Kim Nutter Invitational held at Parkersburg High School Stadium Field in Wood County.

The Black Knights landed a total of 13 top-3 finishes en route to a final winning mark of 110 points, which ended up being six points better than Wheeling Park in the 8-team field.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Gavin Jeffers, Trey Peck, Tyson Richards and Preston Taylor captured first place with a time of 1:36.42.

Luke Derenberger took first place in the long jump with a cleared distance of 19 feet, 2.25 inches. Cody Schultz easily won the discus (152 feet, 5 inches) and also placed second in the shot put (45-5).

The quartet of Hector Castillo, Cooper Tatterson, Brayden Randolph and Trenton Murphy secured second in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 1:36.42.

Derenberger, Peck, Grant Barton and Reese Hunt also ended up as the 4x110m shuttle hurdle relay runners-up with a time of 1:04.52.

Jonathan Griffin was second in the 400m dash with a time of 53.98 seconds. Taylor was second in the 200m dash (24.20) and ended up third in the 100m dash (11.62).

Ian Wood placed third in both the 110m hurdles (17.40) and 300m hurdles (44.48). West Baker was third in the shot put (40-10), while Cael McCutcheon ended up tying for third in the pole vault (12-0) final.

Both Ripley and Parkersburg shared first place in the girls division with 105 points apiece. Morgantown was third with 103 points, while Point Pleasant ended up fifth in the 8-team field with 52 points.

Addy Cottrill captured first place in both the shot put (35-4) and discus (117-10) events, while Elicia Wood won the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.49 seconds. Hannah Baker was also second in the shot out with a heave of 32 feet, 3 inches.

Wahama competes at Bison INV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Wahama boys placed 10th and the Lady Falcons ended up 16th out of 20 scoring teams on Friday night at the 2022 Bison Invitational held at Laidley Field.

The White Falcons came away with a pair of individual event titles en route to 20 points. Rowen Gerlach won both the shot put (44-1.5) and discus (138-7) events for WHS.

Winfield won the boys crown with 145 points, while Buffalo was the overall runner-up with 67.5 points.

The Lady Falcons scored all six of their points in one event as Michaela Hieronymus placed third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.49.

The Lady Generals won the girls title with 204 points and Shady Spring was the overall runner-up with 50 points.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.