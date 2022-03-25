White Falcons outlast Wirt County, 5-2

MASON, W.Va. — It took some doing, but these tigers were tamed.

The Wahama baseball team took down the Wirt County Tigers at home 5-2 Thursday evening in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup.

The White Falcons (3-1, 3-1 LKC) scored a run in the first three innings, starting with Ethan Gray singling to bring Aaron Henry home.

However, the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) scored a pair of runs at the top of the fourth to cut the home lead to one.

After going scoreless in the fourth and fifth, the White Falcons scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the deficit back to three.

The home team was able to strand two Wirt runners on base to take the victory.

Logan Roach was the hits leader for the White Falcons, being the only member of the White and Red to get two.

Also scoring a hit were Gray, Ethan Barnitz, Bryce Zuspan, Hayden Lloyd and Nathan Fields.

Bartniz also led his team in RBIs with two.

Leading the Tigers was Cole Winnell, who had one run and one hit.

Getting the win on the mound for Wahama was Henry, who allowed no hits or errors and walked one with seven strikeouts.

Point falls to Pioneers, 10-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Home hasn’t been very sweet for the Black and Red so far.

The Point Pleasant baseball team dropped a home contest 10-2 to the Wayne Pioneers Thursday evening.

After taking a quick 1-0 lead at the bottom of the first, the Pioneers went on to score 10 unanswered runs from the third inning to the fifth.

The first run of Thursday’s ballgame was scored when Hunter Lilly singled to bring Brylan Williamson home.

The last Point Pleasant run was scored at the bottom of the seventh, when Caleb Hatfield hit a sac-fly to get Hayden Bentz home.

Despite the wide margin of victory, the Big Blacks were only outhit 8-6.

However, Point Pleasant committed five errors of over the course of the ballgame.

In stats, nobody on the home team got above one when it came to runs, hits and RBI.

There were three members of the Black and Red who recorded two of the three categories: Williamson with one run and one hit, Lilly with one hit and one RBI and Hayden Bentz with one run and one hit.

Also recording hits, runs or RBI’s for the Big Blacks were: Hatfield with one RBI, Casey Killingsworth with one hit, Zander Watson with one hit and Hayden Scott with one hit.

Leading Wayne was Logan Prater, who recorded one run, two hits and two RBI.

Taking the loss on the mound for the Big Blacks was Conner Lambert, who gave up four hits, five runs and four walks while striking out six.

Wahama junior Aaron Henry (10) connects with a Tiger pitch during a baseball game against Wirt County Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.26-Wah-Henry.jpg Wahama junior Aaron Henry (10) connects with a Tiger pitch during a baseball game against Wirt County Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports