Big Blacks rally past Ravenswood, 3-2

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A free pass to that first victory.

Junior Hunter Lilly drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, ultimately allowing Haydn Scott to come home with the eventual-game winner as the Point Pleasant baseball team notched its first win of 2022 with a 3-2 decision over host Ravenswood in a non-conference matchup Monday night.

The Big Blacks (1-1) found themselves in a quick 2-0 deficit after an inning of play, but the guests rallied with two runs in the top of the second to knot things up at 2-all.

After 3-plus scoreless innings of baseball, PPHS caught its big break in the sixth as Scott delivered a 1-out single and Zach Jordan followed with a 2-out single to put Scott in scoring position.

Brylan Williamson drew a 4-pitch walk to load the bases, then Lilly watched a 3-2 pitch miss the zone before trotting down to first base while acquiring the easiest of RBIs for a 3-2 edge.

The Red Devils went down in order in both the sixth and seventh frames, with Williamson going the full seven innings and fanning the final five batters en route to the complete-game victory. Williamson allowed only two hits and no earned runs while walking one and striking out 13.

The Big Blacks outhit RHS by a 6-2 overall margin and also committed the only error of the contest.

Bennett led the Ravenswood half of the first off with a single and Taylor was hit by a pitch, then an error allowed Bennett to come home for a quick 1-0 cushion. Taylor later scored on a Swain sacrifice fly for a 2-0 edge.

The Red Devils managed just one baserunner the rest of the way following an Anglin single in the bottom of the fourth.

Scott reached on a walk in the top of the second and later scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Williamson to reach safely while making it a 2-1 deficit.

Lilly tied the game at two with 2-out RBI single that allowed Hayden Bentz to cross home plate.

Jordan paced the guests with a game-high two hits, while Williamson, Lilly, Scott and Cunningham also added a safety apiece.

Lilly drove in two of Point’s three RBIs, with Williamson knocking in the other.

Bennett took the loss for RHS after allowing one earned run, two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings of relief. Bennett also fanned four in the setback.

Lady Falcons blank Buffalo, 8-0

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Noah would have been proud, even without the ark.

The Wahama softball team put together a pair of 1-run and 3-run innings at the plate and ultimately surrendered only two hits Monday night during an 8-0 victory over host Buffalo in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Lady Falcons (2-0) took a permanent 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a Lauren Noble sacrifice fly allowed Mikie Lieving to score.

WHS tacked on three runs in the third and added three more in the fifth for a 7-0 cushion, then completed things with an insurance run in the seventh.

Wahama outhit the Lady Bison by a 6-2 overall margin. BHS produced both of its hits in the bottom of the first and also committed all four of the errors in the contest.

Lieving went the distance for WHS, allowing two hits and no walks over seven frames while striking out 18. Only one BHS runner reached safely after the first inning as Affolter was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh.

Lieving led the guests with three hits and four runs scores while also driving in a single run. Noble was next with two hits and a game-high three RBIs, while Amber Wolfe added a safety and drove in two runs.

Elissa Hoffman and Bailee Bumgarner also scored a run apiece for the victors, while Emma Knapp had an RBI as well.

Affolter had a double in the first that followed a 2-out single by Darnley, but both were stranded in scoring position.

Wahama splits DH with Tyler

MASON, W.Va. — Not the desired result, but an even start to the season nonetheless.

The Wahama baseball team dropped its season opener and avenged that setback just a few hours later on Saturday following split with Tyler Consolidated in the Little Kanawha Conference openers for both programs at Claflin Stadium.

TCHS rolled to a 5-0 victory in Game 1 as Ty Walton struck out 16 and tossed a 7-inning no-hitter to start the year. The Silver Knights produced just five hits and committed the only error, but also benefited from four walks and two hit batsmen.

Ethan Gray drew a pair of walks for the White Falcons (1-1, 1-1 LKC), who managed only four baserunners in the contest. Trey Ohlinger and Zach Fields also received a free pass apiece.

The White Falcons more than bounced back in Game 2 as the Red and White erupted for 11 hits in a 14-2 mercy-rule victory that lasted five innings.

WHS led 5-2 after an inning of play, then tacked on four runs in the fourth and another five scores in the fifth to complete the 12-run outcome.

Wahama outhit Tyler Consolidated by a hefty 11-2 overall margin and also benefitted from seven TCHS errors in the contest.

Gray and Nathan Manuel paced WHS with three hits and three runs scores apiece, while Ohlinger added two hits and two runs scored. The trio also drove in two RBIs each.

Fields, Bryce Zuspan and Hayden Lloyd recorded a safety apiece as well for the victors. Fields and Lloyd also drove in two RBIs each, with Zuspan knocking in a run as well.

Zuspan was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two runs (both earned), two hits and six walks over 3.1 innings while striking out five.

