Locals fare well at indoor state meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Everybody that went from the Ohio Valley Publishing area ended up coming home with a podium finish.

Gallia Academy had two athletes compete and record a top-8 effort, while Eastern also landed a single podium effort on Saturday at the 2022 OATCCC Division 2-3 Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the SPIRE Institute in Ashtabula County.

EHS junior Erica Durst posted the best overall finish locally after placing third in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.18. Durst was one of three ladies to break the previous state mark in the event.

GAHS senior Callie Wilson finished seventh overall in the girls pole vault with a cleared height of 11 feet, 9 inches.

Senior Daunevyn Woodson placed sixth in the boys 200-meter dash final with a mark of 22.55 seconds. Woodson was also 13th overall in the 60m dash with a time of 7.17 seconds.

