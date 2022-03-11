Cougars rout RedStorm in series opener

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Indiana University Kokomo banged out 19 hits and scored three or more runs in three separate innings en route to a 12-1 mercy rule-shortened win over the University of Rio Grande, Thursday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

The Cougars pushed their record to 10-7 overall and 4-0 in conference play with the victory.

Rio Grande, which fell for the seventh time in its last eight outings, slipped to 9-16 overall and 0-4 inside the RSC.

Kokomo grabbed control of the contest by scoring five times in the third inning — with the aid of seven hits — to take a 6-0 lead.

The Cougars maintained that same cushion until adding three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to help invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Rio Grande, needing three runs to extend the game into an eighth inning, scored once in the home seventh to avoid a shutout, but got no more.

Riley Garczynski had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead IUK’s offensive effort, while Dylan Steele went 3-for-4 with a double and Noah Hurlock added three hits of his own with a run batted in.

Tucker Platt had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for the Cougars, while Jack Leverenz and Bryce Lenz had two hits and one run batted in each.

Luke Hanson also had two hits and Sean Becker drove in two runs in the winning effort.

Owen Callaghan was stellar on the mound for Kokomo, allowing just three hits and the one late run for his third win in five decisions. He retired the first 13 batters he faced and did not walk a batter, while striking out three.

Sophomore Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH) started and took the loss for Rio, allowing 19 hits and 12 runs — nine earned — over 6-1/3 innings.

Junior Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) doubled and sophomore Darius Jordan (Minford, OH) drove in the lone run for the RedStorm.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.