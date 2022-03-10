District 13 boys basketball teams

A total of 10 local boys basketball players — five from Gallia County and five from Meigs County — were selected to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 teams for the 2021-22 campaign.

Gallia Academy and Southern each had three players named, while Meigs, Eastern, South Gallia and River Valley landed a single choice within their respective divisions.

Blue Devil junior Isaac Clary was named to the Division I-II first team for the second year in a row.

Also representing the Blue and White were senior Zane Loveday and sophomore Kenyon Franklin in second team and special mentions, respectively.

Senior Lincoln Rose represented the Tornadoes in the Division IV second team, while fellow seniors Cade Anderson and Aiden Hill represented the Purple and Gold in the special mentions.

Senior Coulter Cleland was the lone selection for Meigs, getting his second Division III first team nod is as many years.

River Valley junior Jance Lambert was named a D-3 special mention selection on behalf of the Raiders, mirroring his 2020-21 campaign.

South Gallia once again garnered a D-4 first team selection in senior Brayden Hammond.

Finally, the Eastern Eagles were represented by junior Jace Bullington in the D-4 special mentions.

Warren senior Brayden Sallee was the Division I-II Player of the Year and the North-South Representative, with Logan’s Tegan Myers as the North-South alternate. Warren’s Brad Maddox was named Coach of the Year for Division I-II.

In Division III, the Player of the Year and North-South alternate was Aiden Porter of Fairland.

Sharing D-3 co-coach of the year accolades were Nathan Speed of Fairland and Ryan Davis of Chesapeake.

Blake Guffey of Trimble was the D-4 player of the year and North-South Representative, while his coach Howie Caldwell took top coaching honors within that division.

Southern senior Lincoln Rose (42) takes the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against the Eastern Eagles Jan. 14 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

