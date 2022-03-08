Blue Angels net 2 picks on All-OVC squad

A pair of Blue Angels were chosen to the 2021-22 All-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeans was a first team selection for a second year in a row.

Senior Preslee Reed was named to the honorable mention list as well for the Blue and White.

GAHS went 0-14 overall in OVC play, putting them at the bottom of the conference. League champions Fairland came away with a league-best five total selections, including player of the year and coach of the year accolades for Tomi Hinkle and Jon Buchanan respectively.

2021-22 All-OVC girls basketball teams

First Team

FAIRLAND (14-0): Tomi Hinkle**, Bree Allen*, Kylee Bruce, Kamryn Barnitz

COAL GROVE (10-3): Kaleigh Murphy**, Abbey Hicks**

ROCK HILL(10-4): Hazley Matthews, Hadyn Bailey*

SOUTH POINT (7-7): Karmen Bruton*, Camille Hall

IRONTON (7-7): Evan Williams*, Kirsten Williams

CHESAPEAKE (4-10): Kate Ball

PORTSMOUTH (3-10): Nia Trinidad*

GALLIA ACADEMY (0-14): Chanee Cremeans*

Coach of the Year

Jon Buchanan (Fairland)

Honorable Mention

Reece Barnitz, Fairland; Elli Holmes##, Coal Grove; Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill; Sarah Mitchell#, South Point; Isabel Morgan#, Ironton; Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth; Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeans (00) releases a shot attempt during a basketball game against the Point Pleasant Lady Knights on Feb. 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.10-GA-Cremeans.jpg Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeans (00) releases a shot attempt during a basketball game against the Point Pleasant Lady Knights on Feb. 1 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

