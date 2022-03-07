Rio Grande softball sweeps Alice Lloyd

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande rolled up 24 runs en route to a pair of mercy rule-shortened wins over Alice Lloyd College, Friday afternoon, in non-conference softball action at Eagle Field.

The RedStorm started the day with a 13-2 rout of their hosts in five innings, while posting an 11-1 win in five innings in the nightcap.

Rio Grande finished the day at 8-4 and riding a three-game winning streak.

Alice Lloyd dropped to 0-10 as a result of the sweep.

Rio blew things open in game one with a four-run third inning uprising that produced a 6-0 lead. Six more runs in the fifth set the stage for the mercy rule to be invoked.

Senior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in for the RedStorm, while senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) also went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Junior Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) had two hits, including a double, and freshman Holly Alvoid (North Lewisburg, OH) added two hits of her own in the victory.

Senior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) clubbed a three-run double in the six-run fifth and freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) cracked her sixth home run of the season.

Sophomore Kali Brickman (Huber Heights) went the distance to get the win in the circle for Rio, allowing three hits and a pair of unearned runs over five innings. She also struck out a pair of batters.

Baylee Compton and Baylee Cox both doubled and drove in a run for Alice Lloyd, while starting pitcher Mckenzie Brewer allowed nine hits and seven runs — four earned — over three innings in suffering the loss.

In game two, Rio Grande took control early with four runs in the second inning and then lowered the boom with a five-run fourth inning.

Doll had a triple and two RBI for the RedStorm, while sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) doubled and drove in two runs. Myers and Cremeens also had doubles in the victory.

Freshman Hannah Beers got the win in her first collegiate start, allowing four hits and run over five innings while fanning five.

Maleigh McDaniel took the loss for the Eagles, allowing eight hits and 11 runs — seven earned — in four innings of work.

Lyndsey Adkins had a double and McDaniel drove in the only run for ALC.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

