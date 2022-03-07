Individual results for Mason County state wrestlers

POINT PLEASANT BIG BLACKS (42-13)
— Tanner Epling (106, So)
Did not compete.
— Nathan Wood (113, So)
Pinned Jared Flanigan, Lewis County 0:24
Won 4-2 decision over Hayden Lamb, Oak Glen
Won 6-0 decision over Kaden Huffman, Tyler Consolidated
Won 3-2 decision over Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont
— Conner Blessing (120, So)
Pinned Jovan Robinson, Greenbrier West 3:07
Won 7-2 decision over Caden Michalski, Fairmont Senior
Won 8-6 decision over Joshua Goode, Shady Spring
Won 3-2 decision over Zane Minger, Clay County
— Gunner Andrick (126, Fr)
Pinned CJ Duty, Oak Glen 1:52
Pinned Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West 1:12
Won 9-1 major decision over Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior
Pinned Brock Mitchell, Lewis County 3:09
— Ciah Nutter (132, So)
Pinned Russell May, Roane County 5:48
Lost by pinfall to Brody Hess, North Marion 3:32
Pinned Riley Pillus, Moorefield 2:57
Lost by pinfall to Moses Gray, Greenbrier West 1:22
— Mackandle Freeman (138, Sr)
Pinned Tucker Ransom, Shady Spring 3:05
Lost by pinfall to Kody Camp, Ritchie County 5:07
Pinned Noah Franklin, Herbert Hoover 1:23
Won 12-0 major decision over Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West
Lost 4-3 decision to Blayne Jarvis, Braxton County
Won 7-0 decision over Caelyb Nichols, Independence
— Justin Bartee (145, Sr)
Pinned Conneor Konya, East Fairmont 3:45
Pinned Bo Roat, Clay County 2:51
Won 7-2 decision over Isaac Harris, Berkeley Springs
Won 2-1 ultimate decision over Judah Price, Independence
— Josh Woyan (152, Fr)
Pinned Caleb Lloyd, Doddridge County 5:50
Won 7-0 decision over Braxton Dlugopolski, Oak Glen
Pinned Trenton Bush, Lewis County 2:52
Pinned Evan Zombro, Berkeley Springs 5:38
— Derek Raike* (160, Sr)
Pinned Perry Knight, Webster County 0:45
Pinned Javier Roserio, Elkins 2:57
Pinned Trenton Huffman, Tyler Consolidated 1:53
Pinned Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs 3:41
— Ethan Marcum (170, Sr)
Won 8-6 decision over Michael Heath, Oak Glen
Lost by pinfall to Colten Caron, Independence 1:41
Won 6-2 decision over Hunter Burdette, Sissonville
Lost 5-2 decision to Dylan Knight, Doddridge County
— Luke Moffitt (182, Jr)
Lost by pinfall to Bryce Leegan, Braxton County 2:39
Won 5-2 decision over Andy Mines, Fairmont Senior
Lost 3-2 decision to Mason Miller, East Hardy
— Brayden Connolly (195, Sr)
Pinned John Bowman, Midland Trail 2:39
Lost 5-0 decision to Colton Moore, Braxton County
Pinned Joey Barganski, Oak Glen 0:52
Lost 5-1 decision to Evan Fuelhart, Winfield
— Colby Price (220, Sr)
Pinned Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated 0:37
Lost by pinfall to Noah Casto, Clay County 3:43
Pinned Zander Huffman, Winfield 0:58
Won 8-4 decision over Trey Ohlinger, Wahama
Pinned Justin Mace, Doddridge County 0:52
Lost 7-2 decision to Scott Worstell, Nitro
— Kolton Weaver (285, So)
Pinned Dameon Wolfe, Lewis County 0:37
Pinned Ben Wagstaff, St. Marys 2:00
Won 2-1 decision over Evan Helm, East Fairmont
Lost by pinfall to Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover 3:15
WAHAMA WHITE FALCONS (3-6)
— Blake Henry (106, Fr)
Did not compete.
— Kase Stewart (138, Jr)
Lost 5-1 decision to Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West
Pinned Eli Evans, South Harrison 1:43
Lost 16-5 major decision to Caelyb Nichols, Independence
— Logan Roach (152, Jr)
Lost by pinfall to Raiden Childers, Liberty-Harrison 0:52
Lost by pinfall to Jordan Davis, Magnolia 2:41
— Trey Ohlinger (220, Jr)
Lost 5-3 decision to Brady Wilt, Berkeley Springs
Won 7-4 decision over Robby Knight, Midland Trail
Pinned Atticus Goodson, Independence 3:36
Lost 8-4 decision to Colby Price, Point Pleasant
* — indicates the winner of the 2022 Class AA-A Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
