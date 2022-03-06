5 locals headed to D3 Championships

HEATH, Ohio — A collective high five for some Gallia County wrestling programs.

River Valley qualified four grapplers for the state meet for a second consecutive postseason, while South Gallia earned its first-ever state qualifier on Saturday following the conclusion of the 2022 Division III East-Southeast-Central District Championships held at Heath High School.

The Raiders — who are sending multiple entrants to the state tournament for a fourth consecutive year — made another bit of history this weekend as they not only increased their all-time state qualifiers list from six to eight, but the Silver and Black also had the program’s only district champion repeat that feat.

Senior Will Hash became a 2-time district champion and secured his program-tying third state berth by winning the 190-pound division with a perfect 4-0 mark. Hash recorded two pinfall wins, a 16-5 major decision and landed a 19-0 technical fall victory in the finals to wrap up his second straight district crown.

Hash joins classmate Nathan Cadle — who did not compete this postseason due to an injury — as the only 3-time state qualifiers in RVHS history.

Junior Justin Stump will also be making a return trip to the state level after placing second at 157 pounds with a 3-1 mark that included a pinfall win.

Junior Michael Conkle went 4-2 overall with three pinfall wins and placed fourth at 165 pounds, which earned him his first state bid in wrestling.

Senior Aiden Greene was 3-2 overall and finished fourth at 215 pounds, which also landed the big man a spot in his first state tournament.

Junior Andrew Huck — a 2-time state qualifier previously — came up just short of the cut-off mark after placing fifth at 144 pounds. Huck went 3-2 overall with two pinfall wins and an 11-1 major decision, but he dropped a 3-2 decision in the consolation semifinals and ended up in the fifth place match.

Senior Nathan Brown went 2-2 overall and scored a pair of technical fall victories at 175 pounds, while junior Landon Goheen (285) and freshman Levi Wood (138) each dropped a pair of matches to complete the day for RVHS.

The Raiders ended up fourth out of 53 scoring teams with 97.5 points, with Barnesville winning the D3 crown with 136 points. Pleasant was the overall runner-up with 133 points.

South Gallia ended the day with 16 points, good enough for a tie with Crooksville for 35th place overall.

The Rebels also made history as junior Reece Butler became the first SGHS grappler to qualify for state after placing fourth at 126 pounds. Butler — the school’s only TVC champion — went 4-2 overall and scored two pinfall victories.

Eastern finished the weekend tied with both Zane Trace and Caldwell for 39th place overall with 13 points.

Senior Jayden Evans ended up fifth in the 175-pound division with a 3-2 mark that included a pinfall win. Freshman Landon Basham also went 1-2 overall at 126 pounds on behalf of the Eagles.

Meigs placed 51st overall with two points, with junior Joey Young ending the weekend with a 1-2 mark at 120 pounds.

Barnesville led the D3 tournament with four weight class champions, followed by Pleasant with three and Northnor with two. River Valley joined Sandy Valley, Utica, Harrison Central and Liberty Union in coming away with one divisional champion each.

The OHSAA Division III Wrestling Championships will be held Friday through Saturday at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of the Ohio State University in Columbus.

Raiders sending 4 to state, Rebels notch 1st-ever qualifier

