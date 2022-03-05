Point 4-peats, wins 7th AA-A wrestling title

A seventh heaven. The Point Pleasant wrestling team made program history on Saturday night after capturing its first ever 4-peat and seventh Class AA-A title overall at the 75th annual WVSSAC Championships held at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. The Big Blacks landed six state champions, nine podium finishes and ended up defeating the field by a 2-to-1 margin. Overall, PPHS finished the 3-day event with 233 points. Sophomore Nathan Wood (113), sophomore Conner Blessing (120), freshman Gunner Andrick (126), senior Justin Bartee (145), freshman Josh Woyan (152) and senior Derek Raike (160) won individual crowns in their respective weight classes, with both Bartee and Raike joining Rusty Maness (2008-11) as 4-time state champions. Wahama went 3-6 overall in the Class AA-A tournament and ended up placing in a 3-way tie for 32nd place with seven points. Two of the three White Falcons also recorded at least one victory at the event. Complete details of Point Pleasant’s latest AA-A championship run will appear in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

