11 local boys land on all-district teams

Eleven boys from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the 2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association all-Southeast district boys basketball teams, as voted on by a select panel of members of the OPSWA.

All six Ohio-based programs in Gallia and Meigs counties had at least one selection, with Gallia Academy leading the way with three honorees.

Meigs, South Gallia and Southern were next with two selections apiece, while Eastern and River Valley each landed a single choice on the boys squads.

The Blue Devils had a first team selection in junior Isaac Clary and a third team honoree in senior Zane Loveday, while sophomore Kenyon Franklin was a special mention choice as well in Division II.

Senior Coulter Cleland was a first team choice on behalf of the Marauders in Division II, shile sophomore teammate Braylon Harrison was named to the special mention list.

The Rebels were represented in Division IV with a first team selection in Brayden Hammond, as well as senior Tristan Saber being named to the special mention squad.

The Tornadoes had a second team choice in Lincoln Rose within Division IV, with senior Aiden Hill also being named to the third team.

Junior Jance Lambert was a second team selection in D-2 for the Raiders, while junior Jace Bullington was a third team honoree in Division IV for the Eagles.

River Valley junior Jance Lambert (1) releases a shot attempts over a handful of Meigs defenders during a Jan. 21 boys basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

