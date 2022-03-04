Eagles knock off Rio men in straight sets

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Midway University pulled away down the stretch in sets one and three while, in between, cruising to an easy win in set two and post a 3-0 victory over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action.

The Eagles evened their overall record at 7-7 and improved to 3-7 in league play with the 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 triumph.

Rio Grande dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the MSC with the loss.

The RedStorm trailed just 21-19 in set one after a kill by freshman Jose Perdomo (Venado Tuerto, Argentina), but Midway scored consecutive winners to push its lead to four points and eventually took the set.

The Eagles opened up a 19-8 lead in the second stanza and never looked back, hitting .471 as opposed to Rio’s .095 swing percentage over the same time frame.

Set three remained tied as late as 19-19, but Midway recorded six of the final nine winners — four of which were the result of two attack errors and two service errors by the RedStorm — to finish off the match.

Franzso Severre led the Eagles with 13 kills, while Daniel Cogo had 31 assists and three of his team’s eight service aces.

Colton Marsh added seven digs for the Midway, while Steven Tippenhauser had two solo blocks and one block assist.

The Eagles’ win came despite 16 service errors in the match.

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) had a match-best 14 kills in the loss for Rio Grande, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 29 assists, seven digs, a solo block and two block assists.

The RedStorm had 14 service errors of their own in the loss.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

